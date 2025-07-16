Valdosta High continues to produce Division I talent Published 3:09 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

VALDOSTA — Valdosta High School has long been known as a powerhouse in Georgia high school football, but under Head Coach Shelton Felton, the program has elevated its reputation for developing Division I athletes.

For players like Corey Howard, a recent University of Georgia commit, the impact of Felton goes far beyond football.

“Coach Felton prepares athletes for the next level. As a person, as a man, he builds you — and either you drown or swim,” Howard said.

He emphasized that Felton’s approach doesn’t just shape athletes, it shapes young men.

Felton’s strong network and respected reputation throughout the football community have helped his players gain visibility and offers.

More importantly, he has those connections to ensure his athletes have opportunities to earn college scholarships and life-changing education.

Student-athletes consistently describe Felton as a father figure and a man who holds them accountable both in and out of pads.

“You really just want to play more for him and actually get into a region championship, and run for state,” said Prince Jean.

Compared to other schools, students say Valdosta High doesn’t just prepare them to win games, it prepares them for life. The environment created by Felton and his coaching staff pushes players to be disciplined and ready to tackle both adversity and opportunity.

Under Coach Felton’s leadership, Valdosta High continued its winning tradition during the 2024–25 season, finishing with a 9–3 record.

Year after year, the Wildcats are in contention for the Region 1-7A title and make regular appearances in the GHSA state playoffs.