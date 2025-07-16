Valdosta’s ‘gottahava Wawa’ Published 11:58 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more Wawa leaders and community members celebrate with a burst of confetti after officially cutting the ribbon on Valdosta’s first Wawa store Wednesday morning. 2/5 Swipe or click to see more Members of the Lowndes Fire Department pose after winning the “Hoagies for Heroes” competition. 3/5 Swipe or click to see more [L-R] Janna Luke, Tom Howard, Nancy Dulaney. Wawa leadership presents a $2,500 donation to Second Harvest of South Georgia’s Janna Luke, supporting local hunger relief efforts as part of the company’s community investment commitment. 4/5 Swipe or click to see more Andy Gibbs, speaking on behalf of Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson, shares his excitement about the new Wawa store and its impact on the local economy during Wednesday’s grand opening ceremony. 5/5 Swipe or click to see more Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter addresses the crowd, praising Wawa’s people-first approach and employee ownership model at the Valdosta ribbon-cutting event.

VALDOSTA — Wawa officially opened its doors in Valdosta on Wednesday morning, bringing with it not just its signature coffee and hoagies, but a burst of energy, celebration, and commitment to the community.

The new store, located at 4598 North Valdosta Road, is Wawa’s eighth location in Georgia and part of the company’s ongoing expansion into the Southeast. A large crowd gathered as Wawa hosted a grand opening celebration featuring free t-shirts for the first 100 customers, complimentary coffee, a “Parade of the Ages” honoring the company’s 200-year legacy, and the always-popular “Hoagies for Heroes” sandwich-building showdown between local police and fire departments.

Store operations kicked off early, with a countdown of the final seconds before the doors officially opened at 8 a.m. Guests were greeted with free coffee, company merchandise, and an outpouring of Wawa enthusiasm. Shortly after, a full ceremony was underway, with remarks from Wawa leaders and local officials recognizing the impact of the store and its employees on the local economy and culture.

“More than just a place to grab a great hoagie, a smoothie, or a signature Wawa coffee… this represents new jobs, new opportunities, new investments in our local economy,” said Andy Gibbs, speaking on behalf of Mayor Scott James Matheson. “Welcome to Lowndes, Valdosta, and as they say, gottahava Wawa.”

The store employs 48 local associates, and is one of two Wawa locations that opened in Georgia on Wednesday — the other in Waycross. Wawa plans to open over 20 more stores across the state in the coming years, investing approximately $7.5 million per location and employing, on average, 140 contractors during each store’s construction.

“Our legacy started in the mid-Atlantic. To see how much the legacy has spread into Florida, now coming into Georgia is amazing,” said Nancy Dulaney, Wawa’s director of store operations.

Wawa’s commitment to local involvement was on full display during the “Hoagies for Heroes” competition, where the Lowndes Fire Department edged out the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department by building 14 hoagies in two minutes (to the LCSD’s 11). Each department received a $1,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

“What you really figure out about a place such as Wawa is the organization itself — clean facilities, great facilities — but it’s the people that’s inside those buildings,” said Commissioner Bill Slaughter.

Wawa’s corporate foundation has donated over $185 million to nonprofits since 2014, and its opening in Valdosta included a $2,500 grant to Second Harvest of South Georgia to combat food insecurity.

As Wawa continues to grow in Georgia, the company is focused on offering not just fresh food and beverages but a sense of belonging. From oversized scissors and red ribbon to confetti and hoagie battles, the Valdosta community welcomed Wawa with open arms — and full stomachs.