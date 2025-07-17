Giddens receives lifetime award for nursing Published 8:54 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

VALDOSTA — SGMC Health awarded Cherise Giddens, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, as the recipient of the health system’s first-ever DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award. This prestigious, international recognition honors nurses who have dedicated their lives to compassionate care, mentorship, and leadership in the nursing profession.

With an extraordinary 38-year career at SGMC Health, Giddens has exemplified unwavering commitment, clinical excellence, and transformative leadership, SGMC Health said in a press release.

Her journey began as a Registered Nurse in the Nursery and Pediatrics units and evolved through numerous leadership roles, including nurse manager, director of women & children’s services, administrative director of nursing services, vice president of clinical nursing, and ultimately, chief nursing officer.

“Throughout her tenure, Giddens has been a pillar of stability and strength, guiding SGMC Health through multiple leadership transitions and critical events, including multiple hurricanes, the COVID-19 pandemic, and even a rare South Georgia snowstorm,” the press release said. “Her presence and leadership during these times have been a testament to her resilience and dedication.”

Giddens has also been a champion for innovation and patient-centered care, spearheading initiatives such as the OB hospitalist program, pediatric hospitalist services, virtual nursing, and the opening of a new Urgent Care and the express care track in the main emergency department. Her advocacy has led to the implementation of new standards, equipment, and staffing models that have elevated the quality of care across the organization, the health system said.

Beyond the hospital walls, Giddens is deeply involved in the community, supporting organizations such as Babies Can’t Wait, Baby Luv, the Salvation Army, the Greater Valdosta United Way, Habitat for Humanity, and the Children’s Advocacy Center. She also collaborates with local colleges and universities to ensure positive clinical experiences for nursing students, fostering the next generation of healthcare professionals.

According to the nomination, Giddens is known for her exceptional communication, mentorship, and integrity. She is visible and engaged with staff, celebrates their achievements, and addresses concerns with compassion and accountability. Her leadership style is rooted in honesty, service, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, the nomination said.

“The DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes nurses who have made a profound impact on the profession through mentorship, advocacy, and a lifelong commitment to compassionate care,” the press release said. “Giddens embodies every facet of this honor and continues to inspire those around her with her passion, vision, and heart for service.”

DAISY Awards are presented monthly in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate of recognition, a hand-carved sculpture titled A Healer’s Touch from the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe, and a special floral arrangement of daisies, generously donated by The Flower Gallery, SGMC Health’s local DAISY Award sponsor.