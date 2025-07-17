Lowndes County quartet to represent Georgia at national 8U baseball games Published 4:49 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

VALDOSTA — Four young athletes from Lowndes County are preparing to represent Georgia on one of youth baseball’s biggest stages.

Adrian Amar, Canton Stokes, Connor Walton, and Jace Whilden have earned the opportunity to play in the National All-State 8U Baseball Games in Indianapolis, Indiana, where they will face top talent from across the country. The tournament kicks off July 30, beginning with three pool play games before transitioning to a double elimination bracket, a format that will test the grit and determination of these young ballplayers.

Each of the four Lowndes County players was nominated and selected out of thousands of applicants from around the state. Team Georgia 8U is a roster filled with talent from all corners of Georgia, including Atlanta, Macon, Douglas, and beyond.

Head Coach of Team Georgia, Adam Amar, is joined by a strong coaching staff that includes Blake Stokes, Colby Murphy, and Michael Hayes. Stokes and Murphy, along with Amar, currently coach the Exposure Baseball 8U team. Hayes, based in Macon, rounds out the experienced bench.

All of the local players hail from Exposure Baseball, a team ranked #1 in Georgia regardless of classification. The Valdosta-based team has established a national reputation. In their latest season, they impressively lost only seven games out of more than 80 played.

“These kinds of things don’t happen all the time,” said Coach Stokes. “I want people to know how big this is. I want them to know how impressive these kids are.”

From intense travel games to now playing under the lights in Indianapolis, Adrian, Canton, Connor, and Jace are getting a taste of what dedication can bring—and they are doing it with the full support of their hometown behind them.