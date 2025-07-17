Pets of the Week for July 17 Published 7:01 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Meet Willow. She is a one year old brown and white tabby and the definition of shy. Willow loves to plant herself in one spot, but she's ready to find that one spot she gets to call her furever home. Willow is ready for your affection and is ready to go home with you today! (Tommy Davis | Submitted photo) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Here’s Bruce! Bruce is a one year old shepherd bulldog mix with a dark brindle coat and glowing amber colored eyes. To say he is treat-motivated feels like an understatement. If you're ready for a fun loving ball of energy, who is not afraid to sniff in your pockets for crumbs, Bruce is ready to go home with you today! (Tommy Davis | Submitted photo)

The Pets of the Week are available at Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 337 Gil Harbin Blvd. in Valdosta, noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon-3 p.m. Monday and Saturday. Call (229) 671-2760 for details.

Adoption fees are $80 for dogs and $55 for cats.

All dogs, cats, puppies and kittens are de-wormed, flea sprayed, nails are trimmed, ears are cleaned/treated for ear mites, and are vaccinated with their first set of shots. All pets are spayed or neutered, receive a vet exam, rabies vaccination, microchip ID and registration.