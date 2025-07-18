Church briefs for July 18 Published 2:01 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

114th Church Anniversary and Homecoming Celebration, 10 a.m. July 20, Bethlehem Baptist Church, 129 Bethlehem Church St., Howell, Ga. Lunch will be served.

Women In Hats Program, 10 a.m. July 27, The Victory Church Inc., 1619 N. Lee St. Wear those beautiful hats.

Back To School Bookbag Giveaway, 9 a.m. – noon July 26, MLK Park, 69 Park Drive, Lakeland, Ga. Hosted by New Prospect Missionary baptist Church. There will be book bag giveaways with school supplies, food music, and entertainment. Children need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive bookbag and supplies.