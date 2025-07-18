Education briefs for July 18 Published 9:59 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Kentucky Wesleyan College announces graduates

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Kentucky Wesleyan College awarded bachelor’s degrees and associate of science degrees at the 157th Commencement on May 3, 2025.

Jalon Baker, of Valdosta, graduated with a degree in Fitness and Sports Management.

Rudolphi named to Spring 2025 chancellor’s list

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Vera Rudolphi of Valdosta has been named to the spring 2025 chancellor’s list at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Students receiving a 3.9 grade point average or higher are placed on the chancellor’s list, while those receiving a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.89 are named to the deans’ list. The lists recognize students’ outstanding academic achievements.

Shorter University announces local dean’s list students

ROME, Ga. — Shorter University has announced students named to the dean’s list during the Spring Semester of 2025. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.

Area students include:

Hahira: Sydney Corbett.

Nashville: Dallas Hatfield.

Valdosta: Cecily Lieupo.