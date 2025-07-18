Education briefs for July 18
Published 9:59 am Friday, July 18, 2025
Kentucky Wesleyan College announces graduates
OWENSBORO, Ky. — Kentucky Wesleyan College awarded bachelor’s degrees and associate of science degrees at the 157th Commencement on May 3, 2025.
Jalon Baker, of Valdosta, graduated with a degree in Fitness and Sports Management.
Rudolphi named to Spring 2025 chancellor’s list
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Vera Rudolphi of Valdosta has been named to the spring 2025 chancellor’s list at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Students receiving a 3.9 grade point average or higher are placed on the chancellor’s list, while those receiving a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.89 are named to the deans’ list. The lists recognize students’ outstanding academic achievements.
Shorter University announces local dean’s list students
ROME, Ga. — Shorter University has announced students named to the dean’s list during the Spring Semester of 2025. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
Area students include:
Email newsletter signup
Hahira: Sydney Corbett.
Nashville: Dallas Hatfield.
Valdosta: Cecily Lieupo.