GARY WISENBAKER: Valdosta-Lowndes housing market surges Published 7:44 am Friday, July 18, 2025

As Lowndes County’s single-family housing market continues to heat up, it’s doing so against the backdrop of a national housing crisis that has reached historic proportions.

A new analysis from Zillow® reveals that the United States faces an all-time high housing shortage of 4.7 million units, a deepening deficit that remains the key driver behind the nation’s ongoing affordability struggles.

Fortunately for our area, the real estate picture is remarkably strong. The latest numbers from the Georgia Association of REALTORS show that new listings in Lowndes County more than doubled in May 2025 compared to May 2024—up 116.7% from 18 to 39 homes.

Year-to-date listings are up an eye-popping 168%. Buyers are responding enthusiastically: Pending sales jumped 400% over the past year, and closed sales climbed by 416%. Homes are selling faster too, with average days on market dropping by nearly 24%.

At first glance, this robust activity suggests a healthy local market. The median sales price in May dropped to $305,000—an 18.4% year-over-year decrease—making homeownership slightly more accessible in the area. Yet, on a year-to-date basis, the median price is still up 7.2%, reflecting the long-term trend of rising values. Sellers are getting top dollar too, with 98.6% of list price received on average.

But while Valdosta-Lowndes County shines, it’s important to zoom out to the larger housing picture that continues to shape markets across the nation, including right here at home.

Despite a surge in homebuilding in recent years, the U.S. still doesn’t have enough homes to meet the needs of a growing population, national data suggests. The construction boom that began during the pandemic helped slow—but not stop—the housing deficit, which grew by another 159,000 homes in 2023 alone. While builders added 1.4 million homes in 2023 and an estimated 1.63 million in 2024, these gains have yet to close the two-decade gap left by chronic underbuilding since the Great Recession.

And the robust growth in the Valdosta-Lowndes metro area attributable to the expansion of Moody Air Force Base in the next 3-5 years will bring similar challenges to our area.

To ease this shortage, government simply needs to get out of the way.

Experts point to restrictive zoning laws as a major obstacle. Areas with fewer building restrictions have seen more responsive construction, which has helped ease price growth.

Addressing affordability could mean implementing policies that allow higher density housing — such as accessory dwelling units (ADUs), duplexes, and triplexes — along with state-level zoning reforms. These changes, advocates say, could unleash millions of new homes and bring much-needed relief.

Back in Lowndes County, while the market appears more balanced for now — with inventory up 72% and homes selling faster — affordability remains a delicate issue. The region’s lower median prices compared to national averages give it an advantage, but the national housing deficit casts a long shadow.

For buyers, sellers, and community leaders alike, the message is clear: Lowndes County is thriving in a tough housing environment. And as the summer housing season unfolds, Lowndes continues to stand as a success story.

Gary Wisenbaker is a REALTOR© with Century 21 Realty Advisors and can be reached at gary50155@gmail.com and (912) 713-2553