SGMC Health honors Smith with BEE Award Published 10:49 am Friday, July 18, 2025

VALDOSTA — SGMC Health recognized Kimberly Smith, patient care technician in the Main Emergency Department, as the July recipient of the Being Extraordinary Everyday (BEE) Award.

Smith was nominated by two nurse educators for going above and beyond to assist a patient in need of transportation, according to a press release from the health system.

According to the nomination, Smith noticed a recently discharged patient sitting in the lobby late at night. Taking the initiative to check in, she learned that the patient was unable to secure a ride home and could not afford the cost of a taxi to her residence, nearly 30 minutes away in a neighboring county.

Moved by the patient’s situation, Smith offered to personally drive her home after completing her shift. True to her word, she ensured the patient got home safely and even purchased breakfast for her along the way.

“Kimberly’s actions went far beyond her job responsibilities,” the nomination stated. “She not only ensured the patient’s safe return home but also provided comfort, dignity, and kindness during a vulnerable moment.”

The BEE Award is presented monthly to recognize non-nursing staff members, including patient care technicians, nursing assistants, and medical assistants, who exemplify extraordinary dedication, teamwork, and compassion in supporting the nursing staff. Nominees are evaluated based on leadership, attitude, and clinical support skills.

“Kimberly truly embodies SGMC Health’s mission to improve the lives of all we serve,” said Cherise Giddens, vice president and chief nursing officer. “Her compassion and initiative reflect the very best of our values.”