Wildcat Hall of Fame to honor greats at induction ceremony Published 5:00 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

VALDOSTA — The 2025 Valdosta Wildcat Hall of Fame Ceremony will be held Saturday, July 26th at 7 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center on Barack Obama Boulevard. This event is open to the public.

The 2026 class has 17 inductees who span fives different decades. Coaches, athletes, band directors, and contributors are part of this year’s class. This year’s ceremony is dedicated to Valdosta High’s famous band director Frank Butenschon.

This year’s inductees include:

Jay Rome was a two-sport star for the Wildcats playing football and basketball from 2007-2011. The Under Armour All-American took his talents to the University of Georgia where he played both football and basketball for the Bulldogs. After his time at UGA, he signed as a free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jay is the fourth member in his family to be inducted. Jay’s father is Stan Rome who starred at Clemson and played in both the NFL and NBA. Jay’s uncle is Roger Rome who played at the University of Florida and later coached football and basketball at Valdosta High. Sam Sermons, Jay’s grandfather, was a star baseball player at Dasher High School and later in the Negro Leagues for the Valdosta Trojans.

Dusty Bonner played football and baseball for the Wildcats from 1993-1997. He was the starting quarterback for Nick Hyder’s last team in 1995 and Mike O’Brien’s first team in 1996 compiling a 25-4 record, culminating with a state runner-up finish in 1996. Bonner was the team captain.

Bonner earned a scholarship to the University of Kentucky where he led the SEC in passing in 1999. After transferring to Valdosta State, Bonner continued his success by winning back-to-back Harlon Hill Trophies as the nation’s top Division II player. Bonner signed as a free agent with the Atlanta Falcons in 2002.

Willie Gary starred in the secondary for Valdosta and was a teammate of Bonner at both Valdosta and Kentucky. Gary was an all-state player and defensive captain on the 1996 state runner-up squad. After a stellar career at Kentucky, Gary signed as an undrafted free agent with the St. Louis Rams where he played in the Super Bowl against Tom Brady’s New England Patriots in 2002.

Kareem Wilson played football for the Wildcats from 1991-1994. Kareem was on the 1992 National Championship team, but is remembered for his quarterback play on the 1994 team. Wilson became the first quarterback in Valdosta history to rush and pass for 1000 yards in a single season. He quarterbacked Valdosta to a state runner-up finish in 1994.

Most famously, Wilson outplayed future NFL star Quincy Carter in the Georgia Dome in front of 40,000 fans in Valdosta’s 40-37 upset of 13-0 Southwest DeKalb. After high school, Wilson went to Athens, Ohio, to play for the Ohio Bobcats. He was a four-year starter for the Bobcats where he held several NCAA rushing records for a quarterback by the time he graduated. He was also the 1996 MAC Offensive Player of the Year. After leaving Ohio, Wilson played in NFL Europe.

Frank Butenschon, who the program is dedicated to this year, was the legendary band director for the Marchin’ Cats from 1962-77. Under his direction, the Marchin’ Cats grew to over 400 members and won many state and national awards. Butenshon and the Marchin’ Cats performed during the Inauguration of Governor Jimmy Carter.

Trampis Wrice was an All-State defensive back for the Wildcats who played from 1988-91. He closed his career with 11 interceptions. An outstanding all-around athlete, Wrice earned four letters in football, three in basketball, and two in track. He went on to play at the University of Nebraska where he was a member of the 1994 National Championship team.

Veronica J. Melvin was an accomplished basketball and track star for the Wildcats. She led the Wildcats in rebounds three consecutive years and helped the ‘Cats to region championships in 1981 and 1983. In track and field, Melvin was a member of the 1981 State Championship track and field team where she was named an All-American. She later starred for track and field, basketball, and softball teams for the United States Army.

Mike Everson was a great lineman for Wright Bazemore’s Wildcats of the late 1960s and early 1970s. He was on the 1968 and 1969 teams that won state championships. The 1969 team also won the national championship. Everson was a captain on the 1970 team. He was a two-time all-state lineman. His senior season he was named AJC and Atlanta Touchdown Club Lineman of the Year. He was also named to several All-American teams including Parade Magazine and Scholastic Coach.

After high school Everson signed a scholarship with Georgia Tech. He later transferred to Florida State University.

Luther Blue was a football star for the Wildcats in the early 1970s, playing on Bazemore’s 1971 national championship team and Charlie Greene’s 1972 aquad.

Blue earned a scholarship to Iowa State where he was a First-Team All-American in 1976. He was drafted in the 4th Round of the 1977 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. In 1980 he played for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. Blue ended his football career in 1981 playing in the Canadian Football League for the Toronto Argonauts.

Keith W. Mitchell was a two-sport star for the Wildcats in the late 1970s and early 1980s. As a two year starter for the football team, Mitchell was twice named Bonanza Offensive Player of the Game twice while garnering the Bonanza Offensive Player of the Year Award. He was also a 2nd Team All-American.

Mitchell was equally accomplished in track and field, specializing in the long jump, triple jump, and the mile relay. During his senior year, he placed first in every meet in both the long jump and triple jump and was the region long jump champion. Mitchell attended Albany State University on a football scholarship. He started as a freshman and sophomore before an injury ended his playing career.

Jerome Calloway was the star running back on the 1986 national championship team. Several post-season publications had him and Emmitt Smith as the two top running backs in the country. He was a first-team all-state running back who rushed for 1,576 yards his senior season. Most famous was his 280-yard school record performance against Bradwell Institute in the state semifinal 49-7 win. Calloway went on to play his college ball at Arkansas State.

Julian LeFiles played football for the Wildcats from 1941-1943. LeFiles returned as a coach under Wright Bazemore from 1962-1972. Bazemore often referred to LeFiles as his top scout. During his tenure as an assistant coach, LeFiles helped the Wildcats win six state championships and three national championships. The spirit award at the annual Valdosta Touchdown Club banquet is named after Coach LeFiles.

Paul Stokes was a linebacker for the Wildcats from 1977-80. The Wildcats lost to Clarke Central in the state championship in 1977 and tied Griffin in the state championship in 1978. Stokes starred on the 1980 team earning first-team all-state honors by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Anthony Courson goes into this year’s Hall of Fame class as a contributor to the Wildcat football team. Courson started filming games for the Wildcats in 1977. Coach Hyder had him film every other game that year as a tryout. By season’s end, he was offered the job full time. He continued filming until after the 1982 season when he moved. Upon his return, he began filming again in 1991 for the ‘Cats. He continues filming to this day.

Billy Holtzclaw played football for the ‘Cats from 1960-62 for Bazemore. Holtzclaw and his fellow seniors never lost a game and were a perfect 36-0. As a senior, Holtzclaw and the Wildcats won their first of six national championships. Twenty-two years later, Billy’s son, Berke, quarterbacked the Wildcats to the 1984 National Championship. Berke is also in the Hall of Fame.

Danny Williams was an all-state lineman who helped lead the Wildcats to state championships in 1965 and 1966. Williams’ younger brother, Tiger, also starred for the ‘Cats and is in the Hall of Fame. After high school, Danny went on to play football at the University of Florida.

Johnny Pitcock was a star baseball player for the Wildcats in the mid 1960s. After high school, Pitcock was offered a full scholarship to play baseball at Auburn University, but turned it down to join the United States Air Force. After his military service, Pitcock returned to Valdosta where he taught and coached football and basketball at Valdosta Junior High School for 30 years.