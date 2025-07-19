Lowndes Co. Building Permits for July 19
Published 9:46 am Saturday, July 19, 2025
Valdosta
Azalea City Roofing & Construction, Inc., 3018 N. Patterson St., Roofing, $39,365
Azalea City Roofing & Construction, Inc., 400 W. Alden Ave., Roofing, $17,930
Val Service Enterprises, Inc., 407 Canna Dr., Mechanical, $5,600
American Roofing, 1415 Southwood, Building, $6,375
Raincontrol Roofing, 1504 Madison Heights Dr., Roofing, $4,200
Tony Ashley Everson, 2302 Jerry Jones Dr., Electrical, $7,000
Email newsletter signup
Pyramid Roofing Company, 900 Bunche Dr., Roofing, $13,645
Pyramid Roofing Company, 803 S. Oak St., Roofing, $8,100
Chuck Smith & Son Construction, Inc., 1611 Baytree Rd., Site Work Improvements, $8,000
Trending
Elevate Roofing & Exteriors, 620 S. Fry St., Roofing, $10,200
Elevate Roofing & Exteriors, 610 E. Ann St. 51-56, Roofing, $11,970
Elevate Roofing & Exteriors, 610 E. Ann St. 71-76, Roofing, $11,970
Elevate Roofing & Exteriors, 610 E. Ann St. 41-46, Roofing, $11,970
Elevate Roofing & Exteriors, 610 E. Ann St. 31-36, Roofing, $11,970
Elevate Roofing & Exteriors, 610 E. Ann St. 11-16, Roofing, $11,970
Ernestine Freeman, 622 Scott Dr., Roofing, $5,000
Thomas Heating & air Conditioning, 5183 Calvary Cir, Mechanical, $7,800
Window World of South Georgia, 3625 Cambridge Dr., Building, $12,600
Window World of South Georgia, 104 Knob Hill Dr., Building, $8,298
Horace Mitchell, 3214 Tyndall Dr., Building, $4,000
Window World of South Georgia, 2603 Winding Way, Building, $5,500
Window World of South Georgia, 406 Knob Hill Dr., Building, $1,804
Window World of South Georgia, 923 Worth Ave., Building, $5,696
Freedom Forever Georgia, LLC, 1418 Willie Houseal Dr., Electrical, $32,317
J.H. Strickland Construction, LLC, 2927 Callaway Cir, Roofing, $8,422
Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 2835 Fawnwood Cir, Roofing, $8,000
Mac Home Improvement, LLC, 2116 N. Troup St., Accessory Structure, $3,000
Case Tree Services, 2321 White Oak Dr. Building, $1,332
Windows USA, LLC, 410 Orange St., Building, $5,400
McCord Heating and Air Conditioning, 1003 Williamsburg Dr., Mechanical, $11,126
Universal Remodeling & Roofing, LLC, 3020 Amy Cir, Building, $7,000
Page Heating & Air, LLC, 3747 Knights Mill Dr., Mechanical, $8,000
Coombs Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc., 2210 Pin Oak Cir, Mechanical, $5,500
Anderson Cabinet & Door, 2113 Pinecliff Dr., Building, $8,500
Val Service Enterprises, Inc., 3312 Plantation Dr., Mechanical, $5,000
Anderson Power Services, 226 W. Moore St., Electrical, $12,311
Jorge Morejon, 1225 Ponderosa Dr., Electrical, $3,000
Jorge Morejon, 1225 Ponderosa Dr., Accessory Structure, $3,000
Coombs Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc., 2517 Deborah Dr., Mechanical, $5,400
Anderson Power Services, 2604 Winding Way, Electrical, $6,823
Platinum Roofing Solutions, Inc., 302 E. Alden Ave., Roofing, $9,092
Platinum Roofing Solutions, Inc., 1801 Williams St., Roofing, $7,838
Anderson Power Services, 4107 Cherry Creek Rd., Electrical, $21,420
Anderson Power Services, 8 Ramblewood Cir, Electrical, $10,001
Ashok Patel, 1828 W. Hill Ave., Plan Review, $300,000
Modern Roofing, LLC, 107 N. St. Augustine Rd., Roofing, $78,870
Crumley & Burks Plumbing, 2211 Glynndale Dr., Plumbing, $1,500
Young’s Plumbing, Inc., 4263 Louis Dr., Plumbing, $3,000
Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 2 Indian Wells Dr., Roofing, $15,500
Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 1711 Iola Dr., Roofing, $10,788
Advanced Refrigeration & Air, Inc., 1741 Grotto Rd., Mechanical, $433,728
Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 5183 Branch Point Dr., Roofing, $10,829
Redesign Properties, 3058 Schroer Dr., Electrical, $2,500
Redesign Properties, 3058 Schroer Dr., Plumbing, $2,500
Anderson Power Services, 2836 Willow Wood Cir, Electrical, $20,833
Redesign Properties, 3058 Schroer Dr., Building, $2,500
Anderson. Power Services, 889 S. Lakeshore Dr., Electrical, $16,343
Anderson. Power Services, 1212 W. Park Ave., Electrical, $14,263
Anderson. Power Services, 2849 Fawnwood Cir, Electrical, $19,833
Anderson. Power Services, 1212 W. Park Ave., Electrical, $14,263
Anderson. Power Services, 2849 Fawnwood Cir, Electrical, $19,833
Anderson. Power Services, 3334 Bellemeade Dr., Electrical, $17,493
Julio Rodriguez, 3651 Duid Oaks Dr., Building, $3,000
Mr. Rooter, 306 Kelly Dr., Plumbing, $4,000
KeBuilders, LLC, 517 Orange St., Building, $74,489
Blance Boykins-Kinsey, 1704 N. Lee St., Electrical, $150
Dasher Service Co., Inc., 916 S. Patterson St., Demolition, $25,000
Rovin Daniel Rellec, 418 W. Force 420 St., Building, $10,000
Etheridge Electric, Inc., 1 Meeting Pl, Electrical, $10,000
New Wave Pools, LLC, 3753 Knights Mill Dr., Accessory Structure, $68,000
Platinum Roofing, 4106 Sedgwick Ln., Roofing, $7,910
Anderson Power Services, 1124 N. Lakeshore Dr., Electrical, $17,762
Vanessa Archer, 1203 Westwood Dr., Building, $3,400
Stubbs Metal Construction, Inc., 800 N. Patterson St., Roofing, $20,000
Orr Roofing, 704 Watson St., Roofing, $6,750
J&J Remodeling of GA, Inc., 2008 Carolyn Ter, Electrical, $27,500
Platinum Roofing Solutions, Inc., 4162 Whithorn Way, Roofing, $12,766
Platinum Roofing Solutions, Inc., 1202 W. Park Ave., Roofing, $9,729
McKinnon Construction, 1706 N. Lee St., Roofing, $3,500
Will Webb, 901 E. Gordon St., Electrical, $6,000
Freedom Forever Georgia, LLC, 302 Pendleton Ave., Electrical, $27,918
Freedom Forever Georgia, LLC, 302 Pendleton Ave., Building, $27,918
ARAC Roof It Forward, LLC, 3433 Green Hill Dr., Roofing, $10,700
Alpha Foundations Specialists, Inc., 624 Ledgedale Cir, Building, $16,725
Elevate Roofing & Exteriors, 412 Canna Dr., Roofing, $7,200
Elevate Roofing & Exteriors, 807 S. Fry St. (Office), Roofing, $11,500
John H. Berrian, 417 Church St., Roofing, $8,000
Windows USA, LL, 20 Fulton Pl, Building, $6,750
H&H Home Improvement, 1757 Jimmy Carter Dr., Roofing, $5,500
Georgia Luxe Remodeling, LLC, 1610 Garland Pl, Building, $9,500
Hector Vega, 604 Holliday St., Building, $30,000
Albany Neon Signs, 1198 N. St. Augustine Rd., Sign, $68,000
Dasher Service Co., Inc., 912 S. Patterson St., Demolition, $38,000
Val Service Enterprises, Inc., 1639 E. Park Ave. D1, Mechanical, $5,600
J.H. Strickland Construction, LLC, 1000 Old Clyattville Rd., Roofing, $46,898
Dasher
Anita Armstrong, 3515 Old US 41 S, Building, $91,000
Hahira
Strada Services, LLC, 1055 Angie Ln., Electrical, $7,900
Strada Services, LLC, 1063 Angie Ln., Electrical, $7,900
Strada Services, LLC, 1064 Angie Ln., Electrical, $7,900
Strada Services, LLC, 1596 Beverly Ln., Electrical, $9,100
Strada Services, LLC, 1600 Beverly Ln., Electrical, $6,800
Lake Park
J.H. Strickland Construction, LLC, 469 Lakes Blvd., Plan Review, $225,000
Lowndes
Anderson Power Services, 4009 Landeau Cir, Electrical, $17,318
John Michael Page, 5995 West Lake dr., Mechanical, $5,000
Robert Manross, 4508 Greenway Dr., Plumbing, $1,800
Anderson Power Services, 5245 Abbott Cir, Electrical, $12,987
Clay W. Lacy, 2452 Patrick Pl, Electrical, $1,200