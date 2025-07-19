Lowndes Co. Building Permits for July 19

Published 9:46 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

Azalea City Roofing & Construction, Inc., 3018 N. Patterson St., Roofing, $39,365

Azalea City Roofing & Construction, Inc., 400 W. Alden Ave., Roofing, $17,930

Val Service Enterprises, Inc., 407 Canna Dr., Mechanical, $5,600

American Roofing, 1415 Southwood, Building, $6,375

Raincontrol Roofing, 1504 Madison Heights Dr., Roofing, $4,200

Tony Ashley Everson, 2302 Jerry Jones Dr., Electrical, $7,000

Pyramid Roofing Company, 900 Bunche Dr., Roofing, $13,645

Pyramid Roofing Company, 803 S. Oak St., Roofing, $8,100

Chuck Smith & Son Construction, Inc., 1611 Baytree Rd., Site Work Improvements, $8,000

Elevate Roofing & Exteriors, 620 S. Fry St., Roofing, $10,200

Elevate Roofing & Exteriors, 610 E. Ann St. 51-56, Roofing, $11,970

Elevate Roofing & Exteriors, 610 E. Ann St. 71-76, Roofing, $11,970

Elevate Roofing & Exteriors, 610 E. Ann St. 41-46, Roofing, $11,970

Elevate Roofing & Exteriors, 610 E. Ann St. 31-36, Roofing, $11,970

Elevate Roofing & Exteriors, 610 E. Ann St. 11-16, Roofing, $11,970

Ernestine Freeman, 622 Scott Dr., Roofing, $5,000

Thomas Heating & air Conditioning, 5183 Calvary Cir, Mechanical, $7,800

Window World of South Georgia, 3625 Cambridge Dr., Building, $12,600

Window World of South Georgia, 104 Knob Hill Dr., Building, $8,298

Horace Mitchell, 3214 Tyndall Dr., Building, $4,000

Window World of South Georgia, 2603 Winding Way, Building, $5,500

Window World of South Georgia, 406 Knob Hill Dr., Building, $1,804

Window World of South Georgia, 923 Worth Ave., Building, $5,696

Freedom Forever Georgia, LLC, 1418 Willie Houseal Dr., Electrical, $32,317

J.H. Strickland Construction, LLC, 2927 Callaway Cir, Roofing, $8,422

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 2835 Fawnwood Cir, Roofing, $8,000

Mac Home Improvement, LLC, 2116 N. Troup St., Accessory Structure, $3,000

Case Tree Services, 2321 White Oak Dr. Building, $1,332

Windows USA, LLC, 410 Orange St., Building, $5,400

McCord Heating and Air Conditioning, 1003 Williamsburg Dr., Mechanical, $11,126

Universal Remodeling & Roofing, LLC, 3020 Amy Cir, Building, $7,000

Page Heating & Air, LLC, 3747 Knights Mill Dr., Mechanical, $8,000

Coombs Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc., 2210 Pin Oak Cir, Mechanical, $5,500

Anderson Cabinet & Door, 2113 Pinecliff Dr., Building, $8,500

Val Service Enterprises, Inc., 3312 Plantation Dr., Mechanical, $5,000

Anderson Power Services, 226 W. Moore St., Electrical, $12,311

Jorge Morejon, 1225 Ponderosa Dr., Electrical, $3,000

Jorge Morejon, 1225 Ponderosa Dr., Accessory Structure, $3,000

Coombs Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc., 2517 Deborah Dr., Mechanical, $5,400

Anderson Power Services, 2604 Winding Way, Electrical, $6,823

Platinum Roofing Solutions, Inc., 302 E. Alden Ave., Roofing, $9,092

Platinum Roofing Solutions, Inc., 1801 Williams St., Roofing, $7,838

Anderson Power Services, 4107 Cherry Creek Rd., Electrical, $21,420

Anderson Power Services, 8 Ramblewood Cir, Electrical, $10,001

Ashok Patel, 1828 W. Hill Ave., Plan Review, $300,000

Modern Roofing, LLC, 107 N. St. Augustine Rd., Roofing, $78,870

Crumley & Burks Plumbing, 2211 Glynndale Dr., Plumbing, $1,500

Young’s Plumbing, Inc., 4263 Louis Dr., Plumbing, $3,000

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 2 Indian Wells Dr., Roofing, $15,500

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 1711 Iola Dr., Roofing, $10,788

Advanced Refrigeration & Air, Inc., 1741 Grotto Rd., Mechanical, $433,728

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 5183 Branch Point Dr., Roofing, $10,829

Redesign Properties, 3058 Schroer Dr., Electrical, $2,500

Redesign Properties, 3058 Schroer Dr., Plumbing, $2,500

Anderson Power Services, 2836 Willow Wood Cir, Electrical, $20,833

Redesign Properties, 3058 Schroer Dr., Building, $2,500

Anderson. Power Services, 889 S. Lakeshore Dr., Electrical, $16,343

Anderson. Power Services, 1212 W. Park Ave., Electrical, $14,263

Anderson. Power Services, 2849 Fawnwood Cir, Electrical, $19,833

Anderson. Power Services, 3334 Bellemeade Dr., Electrical, $17,493

Julio Rodriguez, 3651 Duid Oaks Dr., Building, $3,000

Mr. Rooter, 306 Kelly Dr., Plumbing, $4,000

KeBuilders, LLC, 517 Orange St., Building, $74,489

Blance Boykins-Kinsey, 1704 N. Lee St., Electrical, $150

Dasher Service Co., Inc., 916 S. Patterson St., Demolition, $25,000

Rovin Daniel Rellec, 418 W. Force 420 St., Building, $10,000

Etheridge Electric, Inc., 1 Meeting Pl, Electrical, $10,000

New Wave Pools, LLC, 3753 Knights Mill Dr., Accessory Structure, $68,000

Platinum Roofing, 4106 Sedgwick Ln., Roofing, $7,910

Anderson Power Services, 1124 N. Lakeshore Dr., Electrical, $17,762

Vanessa Archer, 1203 Westwood Dr., Building, $3,400

Stubbs Metal Construction, Inc., 800 N. Patterson St., Roofing, $20,000

Orr Roofing, 704 Watson St., Roofing, $6,750

J&J Remodeling of GA, Inc., 2008 Carolyn Ter, Electrical, $27,500

Platinum Roofing Solutions, Inc., 4162 Whithorn Way, Roofing, $12,766

Platinum Roofing Solutions, Inc., 1202 W. Park Ave., Roofing, $9,729

McKinnon Construction, 1706 N. Lee St., Roofing, $3,500

Will Webb, 901 E. Gordon St., Electrical, $6,000

Freedom Forever Georgia, LLC, 302 Pendleton Ave., Electrical, $27,918

Freedom Forever Georgia, LLC, 302 Pendleton Ave., Building, $27,918

ARAC Roof It Forward, LLC, 3433 Green Hill Dr., Roofing, $10,700

Alpha Foundations Specialists, Inc., 624 Ledgedale Cir, Building, $16,725

Elevate Roofing & Exteriors, 412 Canna Dr., Roofing, $7,200

Elevate Roofing & Exteriors, 807 S. Fry St. (Office), Roofing, $11,500

John H. Berrian, 417 Church St., Roofing, $8,000

Windows USA, LL, 20 Fulton Pl, Building, $6,750

H&H Home Improvement, 1757 Jimmy Carter Dr., Roofing, $5,500

Georgia Luxe Remodeling, LLC, 1610 Garland Pl, Building, $9,500

Hector Vega, 604 Holliday St., Building, $30,000

Albany Neon Signs, 1198 N. St. Augustine Rd., Sign, $68,000

Dasher Service Co., Inc., 912 S. Patterson St., Demolition, $38,000

Val Service Enterprises, Inc., 1639 E. Park Ave. D1, Mechanical, $5,600

J.H. Strickland Construction, LLC, 1000 Old Clyattville Rd., Roofing, $46,898

Anita Armstrong, 3515 Old US 41 S, Building, $91,000

Strada Services, LLC, 1055 Angie Ln., Electrical, $7,900

Strada Services, LLC, 1063 Angie Ln., Electrical, $7,900

Strada Services, LLC, 1064 Angie Ln., Electrical, $7,900

Strada Services, LLC, 1596 Beverly Ln., Electrical, $9,100

Strada Services, LLC, 1600 Beverly Ln., Electrical, $6,800

J.H. Strickland Construction, LLC, 469 Lakes Blvd., Plan Review, $225,000

Anderson Power Services, 4009 Landeau Cir, Electrical, $17,318

John Michael Page, 5995 West Lake dr., Mechanical, $5,000

Robert Manross, 4508 Greenway Dr., Plumbing, $1,800

Anderson Power Services, 5245 Abbott Cir, Electrical, $12,987

Clay W. Lacy, 2452 Patrick Pl, Electrical, $1,200