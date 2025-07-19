Property Transactions for July 19 Published 11:48 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

Beaver Run Subdivision, LLC, Valdosta, to Huy Anh Luu, Lowndes County, Map & Parcel No. 0145D-680, $364,000

SRI Ohio, Inc., Lancaster, Ohio, to Trevor Coady, Lowndes County, Map & Parcel No. 0071-511, $264,000

Nichols Investments, LLL{, Valdosta, to Jotayco, LLC, Lowndes County, Map & Parcel No. 0116A 020, $328,500

Teresa L. Copenhaver, Valdosta, to Laura K. Buton, 3941 Greenridge Road, Lowndes County, Map & Parcel No. 0146B-014, $215,000

GBR Investment Group, LLC, Valdosta, to Heather Turner, 4063 Chadwick Drive, Lowndes County, Map & Parcel No. 0149B 050, $161,000

Willis Colson and Lindsay Colson, Valdosta, to Christopher L. Hester, 3265 Summer Meadows Road, Lowndes County, Map & Parcel No. 0168-132K, $300,000

Christine L. Williams and Jason A. Williams, Valdosta, to Devin M. Simon, 3807 Thoreau Drive, Lowndes County, Map & Parcel No. 0147-350, $280,000

Jennifer N. Jenkins, Hahira, Ga., to Jared Alexander Clark, 3805 Cutshaw Trail, Lowndes County, Map & Parcel No. 0071-692, $295,000

Troy Douglas Kiick, Hahira, Ga., to Troy Douglas Kiick, Lowndes County, Map & Parcel No. 0068-184, $10

D.R. Horton, Inc., Tallahassee, Fla., to Doan Van Tran, Lowndes County, Map & Parcel No. 0071-836, $340,000

James Mims Fuller, Administrator of the Estate of Margo…, Birmingham, Ala., to Hunting Lodge Trail Developers, LLC, Lowndes County, Map & Parcel No. 0165-119, $545,000

William Kittrell, Phenix City, Ala., to Sean Finnegan, Lowndes County, Map & Parcel No. 0024-050, $225,000