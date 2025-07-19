SGMC Health honors collaborative team as Health System Heroes Published 2:55 pm Saturday, July 19, 2025

VALDOSTA — SGMC Health honored a collaborative team responsible for the hiring and onboarding of 52 patient care technicians in record time as the July Health System Heroes. This achievement reflects the dedication and seamless coordination of several departments, including Human Resources, Nursing Management, Employee Health, and Organizational Development.

Brenda Alexander, vice president of the physician network and chief human resources officer, praised the teams during the award presentation, emphasizing that this milestone reflects the heart and mission of SGMC Health and speaks to the positive culture within the organization.

“This was a true team effort,” she said. “Every department involved demonstrated an incredible level of commitment, urgency, and compassion. From reviewing nearly 1,000 applications, conducting 100 interviews to onboarding 52 new team members in just 12 days, this initiative was driven by a shared purpose: to ensure our patients continue to receive the best care possible.”

The Human Resources team played a pivotal role by dedicating 75 hours to screening candidates, ultimately identifying a group of top individuals for interviews, according to a press release from SGMC Health. Their meticulous attention to detail and commitment to quality ensured that the most qualified candidates advanced in the process. Nursing managers then stepped in, conducting all interviews within two days. Their ability to assess not only clinical skills but also cultural fit resulted in 52 accepted offers.

The Employee Health team contributed 26 hours to complete health screenings for all new hires, ensuring each individual met the organization’s health and safety standards and was ready to begin work without delay, the press release said. Meanwhile, the Organizational Development team delivered a tailored orientation experience that helped integrate the new PCTs into SGMC Health’s culture and prepared them to provide care from day one.

“Thanks to the collective efforts of these teams, SGMC Health reduced its average time-to-fill for these positions from 68 days to just 12, a remarkable improvement that underscores the power of teamwork and shared purpose,” the press release said.

Alexander concluded by expressing deep gratitude to every member of these teams, noting that their work not only filled vacancies but also helped shape the future of nursing care at SGMC Health.

The group received a standing ovation from those in attendance.

SGMC Health participates in an array of recognition programs to honor employees who most exemplify the tagline, “Remarkable People, Extraordinary Care, Human Kindness.” To learn more, visit sgmc.org/recognition.