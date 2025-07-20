Multiple pets saved from house fire Published 7:37 pm Sunday, July 20, 2025

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Fire Department saved multiple pets from a house fire in early Saturday morning.

VFD got a call about a house fire at 6:44 a.m. after another house fire on Toombs Street earlier in the morning. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke pouring from the windows of a house on Park Lane. A total of 20 firefighters showed up to help, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

“Life saving efforts were immediately initiated by fire personnel and SGMC Health EMS,” according to a press release by VFD. “Several animals were successfully resuscitated.”

No other injuries, human or animal, were reported outside of the ones rescued.

This is the most recent of six fires that have occurred in the month of July. VFD has urged Valdosta residents to remain cautious, as this fire was the second in a single day.