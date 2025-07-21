One firefighter injured during house fire Published 10:03 am Monday, July 21, 2025

VALDOSTA — A Valdosta firefighter was injured during a fire early Saturday morning.

The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a 911 call for a house fire on Toombs Street just after 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames, which the fire department then brought under control.

“The cause of the fire was an unattended candle,” according to a VFD press release.

One firefighter was injured on the scene and taken to South Georgia Medical Center’s emergency room for treatment. The VFD did not release his name or details of his injury.

The homeowners are being given assistance by the Red Cross after being displaced. No other injuries were reported.

This was the first of two fires on Saturday, and VFD later urged Valdosta residents to exercise caution. Read more about the later fire here.