Arrest made in migrant camp home invasion;

Second man sought, faces 25 felony charges Published 6:26 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

A Valdosta man is being held in connection with a home invasion, armed robbery and kidnapping in Echols County and a second man is being sought by the sheriff’s office.

In a news release Tuesday, Echols County Sheriff Randy Courson announced the arrest of Jeremiah Gilbert, 25, of Valdosta, on 25 felony charges as part of an investigation into an incident that took place July 7 at a migrant housing camp located off Hwy. 129 South. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation assisted the sheriff’s office with the investigation.

Courson said that Gilbert has been charged with six felony counts of armed robbery, nine felony counts of aggravated assault, eight counts of felony kidnapping, first degree felony home invasion and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The sheriff said that the Echols County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a second man, Cameron Williams, who is still at large. Williams is a Black male, about 5-feet, 6-inches, weighing about 170 pounds, from Homerville.

Officials said Williams is considered armed and dangerous and is known to frequent the Valdosta area.

The sheriff’s office has charged Williams with six felony counts of armed robbery, nine felony counts of aggravated assault, eight counts of felony kidnapping, first degree felony home invasion and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

In the release, the sheriff said individuals should not approach Williams. Anyone seeing him or who knows his whereabouts should contact the Echols County Sheriff’s Office at 229-559-5603, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Thomasville office at 229-225-4090, or call 911 immediately. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

The case remains active and ongoing, and additional arrests are expected.

Courson extends his deepest gratitude to the dedicated deputies and investigators of the Echols County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and all partnering agencies and personnel who have worked tirelessly and with unwavering commitment throughout this investigation. Their teamwork, professionalism and long hours have played a vital role in bringing justice to the community and ensuring local citizens’ safety.