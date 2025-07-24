VALDOSTA — Wild Adventures Theme Park will present the Summer Night Skies Drone Show July 25-26, transforming the evening sky into a dynamic display of color, light and music.

The show highlights a weekend designed to recognize educators and collect donations for the upcoming school year.

The Summer Night Skies Drone Show will feature synchronized drones performing to a soundtrack of popular music. The show is included with park admission and begins at 9 p.m. both nights.

“Last year, we introduced the area’s first-ever drone show during the fall,” said Asher Raymond, public relations specialist. “This summer’s version brings that same innovation with new sights and sounds. The new Water’s Edge expansion offers the best vantage point to take it all in, it’s the best place to view this incredible show.”

Water’s Edge, which opened earlier this year, includes three new rides: Wing Swinger, Boat Parade and Horizon Wheel, as well as a reptile exhibit, Water’s Edge Tacos, shaded seating areas and a new stage for live entertainment. The area is located along the park’s lake and serves as a central gathering space for events and nighttime shows.

The drone show takes place during Wild Adventures’ annual Back to School Splash, set for July 26 and 27. During the two-day event, teachers, administrators, school staff, daycare workers and homeschool educators receive free admission with valid identification or employment documentation.

Guests also can receive 50% off single-day admission by donating new school supplies valued at $10 or more. Donations benefit Teacher’s Harvest, a program of Second Harvest of South Georgia that provides classroom materials to local educators.

“Back to School Splash is our way of recognizing the work educators do every day to support students,” Raymond said. “Combined with the drone show and some fun at Splash Island Waterpark, this weekend offers something meaningful for everyone.”

In addition, Wild Adventures is offering its Everyone Pays Less Than Kids Price promotion through Aug. 3. Single-day admission is available for $39.

For more information about the Summer Night Skies Drone Show, Back to School Splash and admission offers, visit WildAdventures.com.