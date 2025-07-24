Lightning damages transmitter, knocks local Hispanic radio station off the air

VALDOSTA — WFAG 89.7 FM experienced a blackout after severe damage to its facility and transmitter caused by a thunderstorm and flooding.

The community radio station was affected when lightning hit its feeding line and transmitter, causing RF power degradation until it reached zero at the station.

“It is very sad, but Friday the transmitter definitely died,” said Paula Greer, the general manager of Valdosta Alliance Inc.

According to Greer, the lightning’s current during the thunderstorm led to its failure, knocking it off the air.

This community radio station is vital for the Hispanic community as news source, educational and christian programming living in Valdosta and Lowndes County.

89.7 FM is powered by Valdosta Alliance Inc, a non-profit organization, 501(c)3. Any donation is tax exempt. The transmitter cost is about $5,000.

A video online shows how hard the station was hit by the lightning storm and rain.

89.7 FM will be off the air until the transmitter can be replaced. Any person willing to help or donate a transmitter should visit the station’s website at supra897.com/support or call Valdosta Alliance Inc at 229-474-1538.