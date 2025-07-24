Little Leaguer Lane aims for MLB stardom

When 8-year-old, Parker Lane steps onto the baseball diamond, he’s not just playing a game — he’s chasing a dream.

This summer, the spirited Little Leaguer from Statenville is heading to the World Series of Little League Baseball, a stage many kids only dream of. But for Lane, this isn’t just a summer highlight, it’s a stepping stone toward something much bigger.

With eyes set on the Major Leagues, he’s already imagining the day he’ll wear a pro jersey, sign autographs, and hit home runs in packed stadiums. For now, he’s just a kid with a bat, a glove, and a dream and a whole town cheering him on.

Lane was just three years old when he first picked up a baseball, and according to his parents, he hasn’t put it down since. What began as a toddler’s curiosity quickly bloomed into a full-blown passion, one that has shaped his young life and fueled to one day play in the Major Leagues.

“I just love having fun, traveling, and making new friends,” Parker said. Over the past few years, baseball has taken him all over the South. He has played throughout Georgia, Florida and Alabama where he’s not only racked up hits but also unforgettable friendships.

Parker’s favorite player is Ronald Acuña Jr., the electrifying right fielder for the Atlanta Braves. “He always shows up with a positive attitude,” Lane said. It’s a trait he tries to emulate himself, both on and off the field.

A member of Team 8U Exposure National, he plays under the guidance of coaches Adam Amar, Blake Stokes, Colby Murphy and Justin Gibbs. Now a team has been built called Team Georgia representing the state of Georgia at the World Series. They are the best 12 players from across the state of Georgia.

The team draws top players from across the state, forming an elite roster that will compete on the national stage. Lane was invited to represent the state in the Little League World Series, a dream come true for the Statenville native. The World Series takes place in Indianapolis, Indiana, during the week of July 28–Aug. 2.

“He’s worked so hard, but we were still shocked when the invitation came,” said his mother, Taylor Lane. “We just never expected it would happen this soon.”

He is a utility player, capable of handling any position on the field, but he’s most at home on the pitcher’s mound. Still, one of his most memorable moments came in the outfield, where he made a diving catch. “I’ve also made a bunch of double plays,” he said with pride.

Baseball is more than just a sport for Lane, it’s a calling. Before every game, he says a quiet prayer and carries a small Jesus charm in his pocket. Some read “I love Jesus,” others say, “Jesus loves me.” His faith, rooted in his family and his attendance at Statenville Church of God, grounds him through the ups and downs of competition.

Training is intense, with two weekly team practices and two sessions a week with his individual trainer. “He’s put a lot of sweat and has received a lot of blessings as a result of his hard work,” said Taylor Lane. His father, Dillon Lane, added, “We try to promote the mindset that Parker can do anything he sets his mind to. Our job is to support him and remind him to chase his dreams.”

Even with the grind of travel ball, often two weekends a month across multiple states, the Lanes have worked hard to keep things fun and balanced. “We don’t criticize,” Dillon Lane said. “If he struggles, we get him the help he needs to improve. We just want him to love the game and grow.”

Off the field, Parker Lane is, as his parents describe, “110% all boy.” Whether it’s playing with his younger brother Rip or his older sister Kinzlee, the middle child keeps life lively at home. But once he steps between the lines of the field, his focus sharpens. “It’s amazing to watch his determination,” said Taylor Lane.

His personal highlight of the season is when he hit four home runs in just three games, a goal he set for himself and proudly achieved. At only eight years old, he’s already tallied more than 200 hits and countless memories.

“Watching him play reminds us why we fell in love with this game ourselves,” said Taylor Lane. Both she and her husband played baseball in their youth. “He plays with so much heart. No matter where baseball takes him, we’re just so proud of the person he’s becoming.”

“We always remind him that talent opens the door, but character keeps it open,” said Dillon Lane. “Whether baseball is a lifelong journey or just a chapter, we want him to enjoy moment and stay true to who he is.”

“Every child should believe they can do something incredible,” said Taylor Lane. “Right now, baseball is his dream and we’re here to make sure he knows it’s possible, one pitch, one swing, and one game at a time.”

“One day, I want to play in the Major Leagues,” Parker said with a shy but confident smile. “But right now, I just want to help my team win and have fun. That’s what baseball’s about.”