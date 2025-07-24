Local chamber president to lead statewide group

Submitted photo: Christie Moore, president and CEO of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, recently sworn in as chair of the Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

Christie Moore, president and chief executive officer of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, was recently sworn in as the chair of the Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

This statewide organization began in 1916, was officially incorporated in July 1986, and celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. GACCE serves the mission of engaging, educating, and empowering chamber professionals.

GACCE membership is comprised of more than 130 chambers representing communities across Georgia and 28 associate members. The membership of GACCE consists of chamber of commerce executives and staff, as well as those members of business and community organizations who are directly interested in or allied with chamber of commerce work in Georgia.

Recently, GACCE members gathered at Jekyll Island for their annual Executive Leadership Conference. As GACCE Chair, Moore was charged with leading the conference.

The main presenters from the J.W. Fanning Institute for Leadership Development led exercises for framing individual and collective leadership development, as well as taught strategies on communicating with intentionality and navigating group dynamics and differences.

Moore also led a panel entitled, “After the Storm: Chamber Leadership in Times of Crisis,” in which chamber presidents shared advice and strategies for leading through crises such as in the aftermath of a hurricane or tornados, during intense civic unrest, and when a large portion of a business district is lost to fire.

Email newsletter signup

Those attending also learned about the AI revolution and its potential to help chambers empower engagement, efficiency and growth from Joe Sutherland, Ph.D., director of the Center for AI Learning at Emory University.

During her almost 15-year career in the Chamber industry in Georgia, Moore has served on the GACCE Board for nine terms. Before moving to Valdosta, she previously served as the president of the Blakely-Early County Chamber in Southwest Georgia and president of the Dawson County Chamber in North Georgia.

Moore became a Georgia Certified Chamber Executive in June 2017. The GCCE program, administered by GACCE, is a designation that exemplifies excellence and professionalism of Georgia’s Chamber Executives. The program is based on experience, service to GACCE, training and continuing education and personal achievement.

“It is a great honor to serve as GACCE chair. I would not be where I am today without the support I have received from chamber executives from across Georgia who I met through my involvement in GACCE.” said Moore. “I believe in the tremendous impact that chambers have on communities throughout our state- to support businesses and entrepreneurs, to champion increased opportunities for our citizens, and to work towards improved quality of life. GACCE plays a vital role in ensuring that Georgia’s chamber professionals are supported and have opportunities for further development. I look forward to another great year of engagement and inspiration with GACCE.”

To learn more about GACCE, visit gacce.org. To learn more about the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, visit valdostachamber.com.