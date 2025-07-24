Lowndes County building permits July 26

Published 1:00 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

Valdosta

Alvin Clay, 2113 Caswell St., building, $58,162

Heath Sellars Construction, 2206 Dogwood Dr., roofing, $12,000

Bidding Properties, 3242 Wingfield Way, roofing, $2,500

Val Service Enterprises, Inc., 703 New Hudson St., mechanical, $3,600

Elevate Roofing & Exteriors, 610 E. Ann St., 151-152, roofing, $11,970

Elevate Roofing & Exteriors, 610 E. Ann St., 131-136, roofing, $11,970

Abraham Clemons, 921 Williamsburg Dr., building, $25,000

Marvin Raybon, 7 Lee S. Crossing, building, $14,000

Storm Roofing, 710 Lakeland Ave., roofing, $6,000

Ray and& Son Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., 270 Norman Dr., mechanical, $16,855

Bryant Roofing, 3424 Drayton Cir., roofing, $13,000

Bryant Roofing, 3511 Country Club Rd., roofing, $4,500

Optimum Construction, 343 Sawgrass Dr., roofing, $8,200

Jose Lage, 310 Baytree Rd., C23, building, $15,000

Jose Lage, 310 Baytree Rd., C18, building, $15,000

Jose Lage, 310 Baytree Rd., B15, building, $15,000

Jose Lage, 310 Baytree Rd., B13, building, $15,000

Jose Lage, 310 Baytree Rd., B9, building, $15,000

Jose Lage, 310 Baytree Rd., A6, building, $15,000

Universal Remodeling and Roofing LLC, 1520 W. Hill Ave., plan review, $5,000

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 2303 Chattanooga Dr., roofing, $10,875

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 4083 Chadwick Dr., roofing, $8,700

MNG Construction, 810 E. Park Ave., building, $22,000

J.H. Strickland Construction LLC, 2935 N. Ashley D St., roofing, $22,801

Pyramid Roofing Co., 3007 Schroer Dr., roofing, $6,510

Parker Pools LLC, 2519 Pebblewood, accessory structure, $40,000

Robbie Roberts Construction Inc., 334 Gonwood Cir., building, $8,500

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 610 E. Ann St. 121-126, roofing, $11,970

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 610 E. Ann St. 111-116, roofing, $11,900

Budd Properties, 502 E. Mary St., roofing, $7,000

Budd Properties, 2405 Oxford Dr., roofing, $3,000

Bud Properties, 2428 Giddens Dr., roofing, $4,500

Etheridge Electric Inc., 1622 Boone Dr., electrical, $14,000

Wyatt Fitzgibbons Sheet Metal Inc., 1741 Gornto Rd., mechanical, $88,558

Garrido Remodeling and Construction, 1205 Magnolia St., building, $5,000

Val Service Enterprises Inc., 100 Lankford Cir., A4, mechanical, $4,000

KD Companies LLC, 115 Brookview Terry, building, $10,000

Tyler Duggan, 1711 Norman Dr., building, $72,000

Armstrong Specialties, 2009 Carolyn Ter., electrical, $2,650

Freedom Forever Georgia LLC, 916 E. Brookwood Pl., electrical, $36,486

J Burns Construction LLC, 220 N. Patterson St., building, $100,000

Freedom Forever Georgia LLC, 703 Holly Dr., electrical, $38,609

Freedom Forever Georgia LLC, 703 Holly Dr., building, $38,000

McCall Architecture, 2310 N. Patterson St., B, plan review, $500,000

Heath Sellars Construction, 201 S. Lee St., plan review, $8,500

Diamond Renovation and Roofing, LLC, 1017 Charleston Pl., roofing, $8,500

Ray and Son Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., 806 1/2 Nardo St., mechanical, $12,992

Price Cutter, 803 S. Oak St., building, $12,600

Albany Neon Signs, 1809 W. Hill Ave., sign, $29,000

Connor Willie, 1805 Bimbo QSR Blvd., plan review, $63,000

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 610 E. Ann St., 91-94, roofing, $11,790

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 610 E. Ann St., 101-106, roofing, $11,790

ARAC Roof It Forward LLC, 1600 Beauford Pl., roofing, $35,518

Dalton Edge, 2980 James Cir., plan review, $550,000

ShCorey Roundtree, 1704 Clover Dr., roofing, $15,000

Val Service Enterprises Inc., 1040 Cherry Creek Dr., ,echanical, $4,800

Anchor Sign Inc., 3030 N. Patterson St., sign, $6,000

RST Construction Inc, 705 Smithbriar Dr., addition, $225,000

Page Heating and Air LLC, 1613 Williams St., B, mechanical, $15,000

Georgia Automatic Sprinkler Co., 1525 Madison Hwy., plan review, $15,000

Shcorey Roundtree, 1704 Clover Dr., addition, $10,000

John Berry, 311 Kings Ln., building, $5,000

Shawn Moore Construction, 2014 Delvid Ave., building, $20,000

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 610 E. Ann St. 81-86, roofing, $11,970

Michael Miller, 906 Pineridge Dr., addition, $80,000

Window World of South Georgia, 209 Windsor St., building, $7,638

Page Heating and Air LLC, 1613 Williams St., A, mechanical, $15,000

Greg White Jr., 1712 N. Lee St., mechanical, $4,750

Azalea City Roofing and Construction Inc., 210 Knob Hill, roofing, $62,749

J&J Roofing and Construction, 518 E. Rogers St., roofing, $14,000

Jimmy Bennett, 1200 N. Ashley St., plan review, $95,000

Fivestar Roofing, 1511 Slater St., roofing, $8,500

Fivestar Roofing, 1513 Slater St., roofing, $13,000

Platinum Roofing Solutions Inc., 3304 N. Oak St. Ext., roofing, $7,529

Platinum Roofing Solutions Inc., 901 N. Toombs St., roofing, $15,924

Nicholas Heruska, 1807 Hollybrook Dr., plumbing, $50,000

Nicholas Heruska, 1807 Hollybrook Dr., electrical, $50,000

Chris Vu, 2035 Oakdale Dr., building, $20,000

Nicholas Heruska, 1807 Hollybrook Dr., building, $50,000

J.H. Strickland Construction LLC, 2826 Fawnwood Cir, roofing, $10,541

Modern Day Commodities, 1004 Brookhaven Dr., building, $65,000

Virginia Best, 2701 Banks Cir, building, $3,000

Jones and Ebert Inc., 1404 E. Park Ave., plumbing, $1,000

Orr Roofing, 1702 Azalea Dr., building, $11,800

Alpha Foundations Specialists Inc., 908 E. Park Ave., building, $3,608

Stacey Prescott, 415 Cowart Ave., plan review, $8,000

Aire Serv of Valdosta, 4067 Huntley Dr., mechanical, $9,500

J&J Roofing and Construction, 2504 Winding Way, roofing, $10,000

Val Service Enterprises Inc., 1803 Canterbury Dr., D, mechanical, $5,600

Hahira

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 839 Kristen Ln., roofing, $6,854

Connectit Services LLC, 305 Barfield St., mechanical, $5,500

J.H. Strickland Construction LLC, 110 N. Church St., roofing, $11,407

Strada Services LLC, 504 Lawson Farms Rd., electrical, $8,900

Kayla Passmore, 628 LaFayette St., building, $5,000

Strada Services LLC, 1064 Angie Ln., mechanical, $3,200

Strada Services LLC, 504 Lawson Farms Rd., mechanical, $5,600

Strada Services LLC, 1067 Angie Ln., mechanical, $5,600

Jones and Ebert Inc., 945 E. Main St., plumbing, $2,000

Lisa Wright, 7359 North Creek Cir., accessory structure, $4,310

Strada Services LLC, 1055 Angie Ln., mechanical, $5,600

Strada Services LLC, 1063 Angie Ln., mechanical, $5,600

Lake Park

111 N. Lawrence St., demolition, $15,000

Lowndes

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 4204 Bowen Way, roofing, $12,429

Anderson Power Services, 2314 Pine Needle Dr., electrical, $5,937

Aire Serv of Valdosta, 4658 Green Island Rd., mechanical, $10,000