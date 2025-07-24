Partnership between Georgia technical colleges, university system targets nursing students

ATLANTA – Nursing students graduating with an associate’s degree from Georgia technical colleges will be allowed to transfer directly into participating four-year public colleges and universities under an agreement between the technical college and university systems.

Transferring students will be able to work toward the degree of Bachelor of Science in Nursing without any interruption or loss of credit.

“Georgia’s success as the No.-1 state for business depends on a strong pipeline of talent, especially in critical fields like health care,” Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday.

“This agreement between TCSG (the Technical College System of Georgia) and USG (the University System of Georgia) is a perfect example of how our state is working together to expand opportunities for students, strengthen our workforce, and ensure that every Georgian has the opportunity to succeed.”

The agreement stems from House Bill 192, the Top State for Talent Act, which the General Assembly passed overwhelmingly this year. The legislation requires the Georgia Department of Education to align its curriculum with the state’s high-demand career list.

Georgia’s nursing workforce was hit particularly hard by the pandemic, with many nurses choosing to leave the profession by retiring or seeking other jobs. The technical college and university systems have struggled to produce enough nursing graduates to address that workforce shortage.

“Georgia’s growing population means a greater demand for health care,” university system Chancellor Sonny Perdue said. “This partnership helps meet it by preparing more nurses, especially in rural and underserved areas. As we align programs, we’re making it easier for students to grow their skills.”

The agreement is part of a broader strategy by the technical college and university systems to help students pursuing careers in health care.