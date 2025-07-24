Pets of the week July 24
Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 24, 2025
The adoption fee for dogs is $80 and for cats is $55. All animals are fully up to date on inoculations. Animals for adoption are available at Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 337 Gil Harbin Blvd., Valdosta.
All dogs, cats, puppies and kittens are de-wormed, flea sprayed, nails are trimmed, ears are cleaned/treated for ear mites, and are vaccinated with their first set of shots. All pets are spayed or neutered, receive a vet exam, rabies vaccination, microchip ID and registration.
For more information call 229-671-2760. Hours: Noon-5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; noon-3 p.m., Saturday.