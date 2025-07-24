Pets of the week July 24

Tommy Davis | Submitted photo: It may be summer time but now is the purrfect time to pick up Mittens. Mittens here is a 3-year-old feline with a black and white coat. One of his back paws may not look like the others, but that won't stop him from crawling into your lap for a Sunday afternoon nap. If you're ready to receive the love and warmth of Mittens, he is ready to be yours today!

The adoption fee for dogs is $80 and for cats is $55. All animals are fully up to date on inoculations. Animals for adoption are available at Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 337 Gil Harbin Blvd., Valdosta.

All dogs, cats, puppies and kittens are de-wormed, flea sprayed, nails are trimmed, ears are cleaned/treated for ear mites, and are vaccinated with their first set of shots. All pets are spayed or neutered, receive a vet exam, rabies vaccination, microchip ID and registration.

For more information call 229-671-2760. Hours: Noon-5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; noon-3 p.m., Saturday.