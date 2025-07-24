SGMC Health names Surgery Suite the Practice of the Quarter 

SGMC Health has named SGMC Surgery Suite as the latest Practice of the Quarter, recognizing the team for exceptional patient feedback this quarter, highlighting their commitment to compassionate care, surgical excellence, and a seamless patient experience.

According to 400 patient reviews across Google, patients consistently praise the Surgery Suite for delivering not only expert surgical care but also an unparalleled level of kindness, respect and compassion. The team’s ability to make patients feel safe, seen and supported during stressful times is a recurring theme in patients’ feedback.

Led by a team of highly respected surgeons, the SGMC Surgery Suite is known for its depth of expertise and personalized approach to care. Patients frequently commend the surgeons for their exceptional skill, clear communication and compassionate bedside manner. Many share that their concerns were heard and addressed with professionalism and empathy, helping them feel valued and understood throughout their surgical experience.

The nursing and support staff play an equally vital role in the practice’s success. Patients often describe feeling like they were “cared for by family,” a testament to the warmth and coordination of the entire team. From pre-op to post-op, the staff works seamlessly to ensure each patient’s experience is both smooth and comforting.

“The SGMC Surgery Suite team exemplifies what it means to provide compassionate, patient-centered care,” said Brenda Alexander, chief human resources officer and vice president of the physician network. “Their ability to deliver life-changing care with professionalism and heart is something we are proud to celebrate. This recognition is well-deserved.”

The SGMC Surgery Suite is home to a highly skilled team of surgeons, each bringing specialized expertise to the practice. James Davis, M.D., specializes in endocrine surgery, providing expert care for patients with thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal conditions. Harold Howe, M.D., focuses on colorectal surgery, treating a range of complex colorectal diseases with precision and compassion. Devan Lenhart, D.O., offers both bariatric and general surgery, helping patients achieve better health through surgical weight-loss solutions. Jared Sanders, M.D., and Stephen Zeigler, M.D., serve as general surgeons, performing a broad range of procedures with a focus on quality, safety, and individualized care. Dr. Sanders also specializes in breast surgery, offering expert care for both benign and malignant breast conditions. Harvey Miller, M.D., and Dallas Miller, M.D., lead the SGMC Breast Center, providing compassionate, comprehensive surgical care for patients facing breast cancer and other breast-related conditions. Shawn Vandemark, M.D., leads plastic surgery services, enhancing both form and function through reconstructive and cosmetic procedures. Together, this diverse team delivers comprehensive surgical care tailored to each patient’s unique needs.

With more than 100 employed providers across 12 primary care locations and 26 specialty offices, SGMC Health is the region’s most comprehensive healthcare network. Serving more than 400,000 patients annually, SGMC Health remains committed to delivering world-class healthcare close to home.

To learn more about SGMC Health and the services offered at the Surgery Suite, visit sgmc.org.