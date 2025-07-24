Valdosta blood donation event set for July 29-30

VALDOSTA — The American Red Cross calls on donors to give blood or platelets now to maintain a steady national blood supply.

A local Valdosta blood donation event is set for 2-6 p.m., July 29-20 at the American Red Cross of South Central Georgia, 385 Connell Rd.

Type O blood donors are especially key to keeping critical blood products on hospital shelves into August.

Even a strong blood supply can experience a sudden drop — potentially impacting the availability of lifesaving blood and platelets that could help new mothers, burn and trauma patients, and those facing cancer. Help safeguard patient care by booking a time to give blood or platelets.

Visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

In thanks, those who come to give by July 31 will receive a Fandango Movie Reward by email. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/July.

Those who come to give Aug. 1-28 will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Plus, the Red Cross will perform free A1C testing, commonly used to screen for prediabetes and diabetes, on successful donations (one test result per 12-month period).

Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Test for more information.