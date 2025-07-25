Community invited to join effort to bring Evans home

VALDOSTA — On Saturday, July 26, the family of Derrick “Tank” Evans Jr. will gather in Valdosta for a community-wide awareness event to help bring attention to his ongoing disappearance.

Evans has been missing since Nov. 7, 2020, and his loved ones remain committed to finding answers.

The day will begin with a community meet-up at 8 a.m. at IHOP, 1821 W Hill Ave. After breakfast, family members and supporters will spread out across the area to distribute flyers and business cards bearing Evans’ photo and information. The public and members of the media are invited to attend and participate in the effort.

Local businesses and partners have stepped up to support the event. Hug in a Mug Coffee Creamery is raising awareness by handing out coffee sleeves featuring Evans’ case details, while Lamar Advertising has provided multiple digital billboards across Valdosta. These billboards will remain in place through July 26.

Evans was 26 years old when he was last seen at his home in Valdosta. According to a friend, Evans mentioned he was expecting another visitor that day, but he hasn’t been seen or heard from since. In July 2024, Valdosta police confirmed they had followed all leads provided by the family, but no new developments have been reported.

Evans’ mother, Tamara Jones, continues to advocate for her son and hopes renewed public awareness will generate new leads.

Email newsletter signup

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Valdosta Police Department at 229-293-3145.