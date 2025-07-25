Craig leads VSU into new era with title hopes high

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Valdosta State University made its presence known on Wednesday at the 2025 Gulf South Conference Football Media Day, held at the Wynfrey Hotel in Birmingham, Alabama.

Represented by newly named head coach Graham Craig and standout defensive lineman Greg Hudgins, the Blazers stepped into the spotlight as defending GSC champions and national runners-up — ready to begin a new chapter.

For Coach Craig, the media day marked his first major public appearance as head coach after taking over for Tremaine Jackson, who led the Blazers to last year’s national championship game. Formerly the offensive coordinator, Coach Craig emphasized that the transition to head coach was not instantaneous. He spent the offseason balancing interviews, recruiting duties, and communication with players. Now at the helm, he is working to maintain the high standards that have long defined Valdosta State football.

Though Coach Craig will continue calling offensive plays, his focus has widened. He spoke about taking time to build relationships with defensive players and oversee the entire program rather than just one side of the ball. With several returning defensive leaders — including Hudgins — and a retooled coaching staff, Coach Craig said he is optimistic about what is ahead.

Like the other Gulf South Conference teams, the Blazers lost many players to graduation and transfers. However, Coach Craig is confident in his team and coaching staff. He credited the program’s offseason culture, weight room intensity under Coach Michael Doscher, and the buy-in from both returning athletes and new transfers as key indicators of the team’s readiness.

Valdosta State opens its 2025 season in Week Zero against Clark Atlanta at Legion Field. For Coach Craig, a Birmingham native and Spain Park graduate, coaching his first game as head coach in his home city adds personal significance to the milestone. The Blazers will then turn their focus to a hard schedule that includes road trips to programs like The Citadel and a tightly contested three-game GSC slate to earn another postseason opportunity.

On the defensive side, Hudgins spoke about the drive to finish what last year’s team started. The junior defensive lineman, who transferred into the program just weeks before fall camp last season, quickly became a leader on and off the field. He pointed to offseason training, team bonding, and shared commitment as essential to maintaining championship expectations.

Despite last year’s accomplishments, Hudgins made it clear: the team is not satisfied with being runner-up.

“The standard is winning the national championship. The focus right now is gonna be on Clark Atlanta for week one,” said Hudgins.

With a potential target on their backs, Valdosta State is ready to enter week zero as both a powerhouse and a program trying to transition. For Coach Craig and the Blazers, the mission is clear — the expectations remain the same.