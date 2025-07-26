Camp Blaze readies to inspire future female firefighters

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Fire Department is preparing to launch its inaugural Camp Blaze, a three-day program designed for young women interested in the world of firefighting.

Scheduled for July 28, the camp looks to introduce participants to the daily responsibilities and experiences of firefighters through a variety of educational and interactive activities. The idea for Camp Blaze originated from Fire Chief Brian Boutwell and Lt. Melissa Roe, who both thought of the camp’s concept. Public Life and Fire Safety Educator Tessa Carter then took the concept and developed it into a fully realized event.

“We aim to have a positive impact on the girls participating. We hope to inspire the girls to one day become firefighters by exposing them to the day in the life of women firefighters,” Roe said.

Participants will engage in hands-on training sessions covering fire protection techniques and basic life-saving skills such as CPR. Additionally, the camp will feature team-building exercises, mentorship opportunities with female firefighters and discussions designed to build confidence and awareness around career possibilities in firefighting. Activities planned for each day include demonstrations of firefighting equipment, discussions on the chain of command, hydrant checks and fun, engaging games in the afternoons.

Roe emphasized that Camp Blaze is more than just an event for recruitment; it’s a meaningful effort aimed at improving community-wide safety and understanding.

“Through these efforts, Camp Blaze supports Valdosta Fire Department’s broader goals of community safety, education, engagement, and workforce development, contributing to a safer and more inclusive community long-term,” she said.

The department plans to expand Camp Blaze in future years, increasing both the number of participants and the scope of activities provided. Leadership at VFD believes the initiative represents a big step toward enhancing diversity and inclusion within the firefighting profession, while also strengthening community safety.