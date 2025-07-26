Church briefs July 26

Women In Hats program, 10 a.m., July 27, The Victory Church Inc., 1619 N. Lee St. Wear those beautiful hats.

Back To School Bookbag Giveaway, 9 a.m.-noon, July 26, MLK Park, 69 Park Dr., Lakeland. Hosted by New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church. There will be book bag giveaways with school supplies, food, music and entertainment. Children need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive a bookbag and supplies.

136th church anniversary “Shining The Light” celebration, 11:15 a.m., July 27, Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church of LaConte, Sparks. A candlelight memorial will take place during service.