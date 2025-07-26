Education briefs July 26
Published 1:00 am Saturday, July 26, 2025
Metzler named to presidential honor list
Madeline Metzler of Lake Park has been named to the spring 2025 presidential honor list at New York Institute of Technology.
UMGC announces spring 2025 graduates
University of Maryland Global Campus graduated 6,770 students worldwide in the spring 2025 term.
The following students from Valdosta earned degrees:
- Rebeckah Valladares, associate of arts
- Destiny Miller, associate of arts
- Brianna Davis, associate of arts
- Lauretha Richardson, bachelor of science in human resource management
- Hunter Lipham, bachelor of science in management information systems, cum laude
- Mariah Schumacher, bachelor of science in psychology
- Sheena Burns, bachelor of science in criminal justice
- Jason Myers, bachelor of science in business administration
- Abygail Kobus-Reynolds, master of business administration
- Curtis Marcelle, master of science in cyber operations
