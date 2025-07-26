Education briefs July 26

Metzler named to presidential honor list

Madeline Metzler of Lake Park has been named to the spring 2025 presidential honor list at New York Institute of Technology.

UMGC announces spring 2025 graduates

University of Maryland Global Campus graduated 6,770 students worldwide in the spring 2025 term.

The following students from Valdosta earned degrees:

Rebeckah Valladares, associate of arts

Destiny Miller, associate of arts

Brianna Davis, associate of arts

Lauretha Richardson, bachelor of science in human resource management

Hunter Lipham, bachelor of science in management information systems, cum laude

Mariah Schumacher, bachelor of science in psychology

Sheena Burns, bachelor of science in criminal justice

Jason Myers, bachelor of science in business administration

Abygail Kobus-Reynolds, master of business administration

Curtis Marcelle, master of science in cyber operations