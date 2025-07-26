FEMA work continues for Georgia recovery after Tropical Storm Debby and Hurricane Helene

Hurricane season is underway and the Federal Emergency Management Agency encourages Georgians to visit Ready.gov and learn about disasters, tips for low and no-cost preparedness, build kits and create a family emergency communications plan.

Stay in touch with FEMA

FEMA may need to call you for more information or to continue processing your application for assistance after Tropical Storm Debby, Aug. 4-20, 2024, or Hurricane Helene, Sept. 24- Oct. 30, 2024. If there are changes to your phone number, current address, banking or insurance information, please let FEMA know as soon as possible.

Disaster assistance and recovery

As of July 23, FEMA has approved more than $384 million in assistance to survivors for Hurricane Helene and Tropical Storm Debby including $12.6 million in rental assistance and $104.4 million for home repairs.

FEMA has approved more than $633.9 million in public assistance to help communities remove debris and pay for management costs incurred by the state due to Hurricane Helene and Tropical Storm Debby.

FEMA is calling eligible survivors in Georgia regarding housing solutions. These calls may come from unfamiliar area codes or phone numbers. It is important to answer the call because FEMA may be calling to help you with your immediate housing needs, provide you with additional assistance and provide general information about housing opportunities.

The Disaster Legal Services program provides free legal help to low-income survivors who were directly affected by Helene and cannot hire an attorney. Services typically provided include help with home repair contracts and contractors, insurance claims for doctor and hospital bills, loss of property and loss of life, advice on problems with landlords, and FEMA appeals. For more information, visit Legal AID Disaster Resource Center (ladrc.org).

Permits needed before rebuilding: Residents are reminded that if their home, business or other structure was damaged by Tropical Storm Debby or Hurricane Helene, every part of a building requires a permit before rebuilding. A permit may also be needed for demolition. Learn more at fema.gov .

Additional information

FEMA cautions survivors to be aware of post-disaster fraud and scams. Fake or unlicensed contractors may try to take advantage of survivors.

Email newsletter signup

Make sure the people hired are authorized to do the work, will complete it and do a good job. Check for proper credentials. Contact the Georgia Licensing Board for General Contractors. FEMA does not certify contractors.

Con artists may try to steal money or personal information through fraud or identity theft. All FEMA staff and housing inspectors carry official identification. Ask to see it. A FEMA inspector will never ask for your registration number. They already have it in their records. FEMA inspectors never require banking or other personal information such as a Social Security number.

Follow FEMA online, on X @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol, on FEMA’s Facebook page or FEMA Espanol page, and on FEMA’s YouTube channel.

For preparedness information follow the Ready Campaign on X at @Ready.gov, on Instagram @Ready.gov or on the Ready Facebook page.