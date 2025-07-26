Lowndes BoE approves resources, highlights construction and retention efforts

Lauren Odom | Provided photo: [L-R]: Tenry Berry, Ivy Smith, Krista Pearson, Mitchell Donahoo, Jessica Stanley, and Sandra Wilcher. Recipients of GAEL coaching stand together after being recognized for their leadership and educational development.

VALDOSTA — The Lowndes County Board of Education met Monday evening to review progress on construction projects, approve district-wide resources and discuss teacher retention and upcoming community initiatives.

Jeff Hill, the executive director of facilities and operations, took the podium to say that construction projects are on track across the district. Hill walked the board through updates on Lake Park Elementary School, which is steadily getting closer to structural completion. Additional maintenance updates were given for other elementary schools, with all campuses expected to be ready for students despite a few remaining tasks.

The board also reviewed plans for themed football game nights during the upcoming season. Recognitions are scheduled for elementary students, military personnel, bus drivers, and middle school students—an effort aimed at building community spirit and engagement.

In staffing updates, Assistant Superintendent LeAnne McCall noted a 92% average teacher retention rate over the past two years. While the board believes the numbers remain strong, McCall acknowledged that elementary school numbers have fallen slightly and are feeling added strain from various state-level initiatives and may require additional support.

The board approved the renewal of the YOSS software subscription to support HR operations across the district. Also approved was the 2025–26 school resource officer contract, which increases staffing to ensure full coverage at all school sites.

Transportation bids for fuel services, tire procurement and substance abuse testing were approved, with an emphasis on using local vendors when possible. In addition, the board approved new instructional materials, including middle school science resources and updated elementary math workbooks.

Email newsletter signup

All items on the consent agenda, including nutrition bids and supply contracts, were also approved.