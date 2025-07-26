Nashville man sentenced for murdering uncle, attacking mother and brother

NASHVILLE — A Nashville man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of his uncle and attacks on his mother and brother using a baseball bat.

The court issued its ruling July 8, nearly four years after the crime was committed.

Officers received a call from Jared Dean Zisman, who told 911 operators that he had killed his family, but had not yet “finished the job.” When officers reached the home, they found his uncle, Mark Pagan, dead from blunt force trauma to the head.

His mother was in critical condition, beaten so severely that she was transported to the hospital, where she was kept for months in recovery. His brother was eventually able to take the bat away from Zisman before escaping.

“He attacked and killed his uncle, then attacked his own mother while she slept,” District Attorney Chase L. Studstill said in a news release. “His mother lost permanent use of her left eye and both of her arms were broken when she tried to defend herself. ”

Zisman admitted to killing Pagan and injuring his mother and brother, and that he had planned to do it beforehand.

Email newsletter signup

Nashville’s Chief Superior Court Judge Clayton Tomlinson sentenced Zisman to life in prison without parole, as well as an extra 25 years, on July 16. The decision was made in under 45 minutes, ending the case nearly four years after the brutal attacks were committed.

“This man tried to destroy his entire family,” the state said during the hearing. “His sentence should reflect the vile, viscous and inhumane way he treated his family.”