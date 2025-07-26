SGRC honored with national impact award

Southern Georgia Regional Commission based in Lowndes County has recently been recognized with a 2025 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations for the:

GIS response and assistance to Hurricane Helene

Active transportation and bike and pedestrian safety trifolds

A new headquarters for Second Harvest of South Georgia

Presented annually, the NADO Impact Awards honor regional development organizations and their partners for strengthening communities, building regional resilience and enhancing local economies through innovative approaches to economic and community development. NADO is a Washington, D.C.-based membership association of regional development organizations that promotes programs and policies that strengthen local governments, communities, and economies.

This year’s cohort included 90 impactful projects led by 79 organizations across 24 states. These award-winning efforts will be recognized during NADO’s 2025 Annual Training Conference, held this coming October in Salt Lake City, Utah. All selected projects are featured in an interactive StoryMap that showcases summaries, images and key partners. The map is available at www.nado.org/2025impactawards/.

SGRC Executive Director Kimberly Hobbs said they are honored to receive three 2025 NADO Impact Awards, a reflection of the dedication, innovation and collaborative spirit of its team.

“Each of these projects represents the core of our mission to serve, support and strengthen the communities of South Georgia through impactful planning, responsiveness, and strategic partnerships,” said Kimberly Hobbs, Executive Director.

The Impact Awards are presented in memory of Aliceann Wohlbruck, NADO’s first executive director, who was a lifelong advocate for regional solutions and rural economic development.

For more information, contact Community Engagement’s Angela Ward by emailing award@sgrc.us.