Thomas happy to be back in show with A’s

ARLINGTON, Texas — Colby Thomas’ first stint in the big leagues was a true cup of coffee since the Valdosta High product appeared in five games for the Athletics with 11 at-bats between his June 30 debut at Tampa, his first hit the following day, and his final game on July 8 before being sent back to Triple-A Las Vegas.

“(I learned) you’re not going to get any ‘give-me’ at-bats or you’re not going to face guys you know you’re going to get (a hit off),” Thomas, 24, said. “Everybody here is good. Everybody here is the best, so you’ve got to make adjustments to every arm, not just day-by-day, but pitch-by-pitch and at-bat by at-bat. I’ve learned from that and excited to see these adjustments.”

Thomas’ debut was notable as he also logged his first career outfield assist, gunning down the Rays’ Brandon Lowe at home with a perfect dart of a throw from left field in the bottom of the eighth after entering the game as a pinch hitter the previous frame.

“That was awesome,” he said. “Being able to have a defensive highlight play in my debut is something you don’t expect. In (the) outfield, you don’t think really think about defense too much, especially in the corner. So, that was really awesome because it took all the jitters away. After that I could relax, realizing it’s the same game (I’ve been playing).”

Fortunately, his stay in the minors was brief, two weeks, as the A’s recalled him on July 22 after center fielder Denzel Clarke went on the injured list with an adductor issue. And when asked about Thomas’ return, Athletics manager Mark Kotsay promised the young outfielder will likely get a longer look this time around.

“That first opportunity was very limited. With where we’re at now (with our outfielders and injuries), I think he’s going to be given a little bit more of an opportunity,” Kotsay said. “We’re well aware there may be some ups and downs that he’s got to go through, but still excited to see him and have him here.”

And naturally, Thomas is happy to be back, rejoining the A’s in Texas. “I’m excited to be back and do whatever I need to help this team win,” he said. “It’s exciting to (know I’m going to play more this time and) have the opportunity to get into a groove because that’s when you can see what you’re made of. That’s when I can start to make adjustments. That’s when I really learn what these guys are trying to do and how they’re trying to pitch me.”

After starring at Valdosta High for two seasons, he played three years at Mercer before the A’s selected him in the third round of the 2022 draft. And when he debuted against the Rays almost a month ago, he knew what special company he was now in as a big leaguer with Valdosta roots, joining the likes of JD and Stephen Drew and Kyle Lewis, a group he always aspired to one day join.

“It’s really cool. I knew the Drew brothers growing up and talked to them often,” Thomas said. “All the guys from Valdosta, we train together in the offseason. Kyle Farmer lives down there. So does (A’s teammate Max) Schuemann and DL Hall, Caleb Cowart. It’s really cool to join these guys. Watching them in the big leagues as you’re coming up through the minor leagues was awesome. I could always ask those guys questions, but it’s awesome to (now) be at the same level.”

In 82 games in AAA this season, Thomas had 18 homers, 74 RBI, and an .894 OPS. And in his three seasons in the minors, he has hit 67 homers, a nice indication of one skill he brings to the already slug-heavy A’s. “Well, he’s got power. He can drive the baseball out of the ballpark,” Kotsay said. “He’s got good instincts for the game and a hard-nosed appeal. All those factors stand out. The ability to take the next step in the process of your career at the Major League level, there’s always a learning curve. We’ve seen it with every one of our young players.”

And hearing Kotsay, known as a hard-nosed player during his decade-plus as a big-league outfielder, laud his hard play is the ultimate compliment. “I like the intensity (Kotsay brings). Yesterday, I busted to first and I was out, but he loves the hustle and effort. Yesterday, I dove to get to that ball in right field and didn’t catch it. (Corey) Seager got an extra base, but they loved the hustle where I’m not afraid to make a mistake to make that big play,” he said. “It’s awesome being able to play for a guy who played in the big leagues for so long. He’s done everything we’re trying to do.”

Versatility is another trait his current skipper loves in his young players and thus far, Thomas has played every outfield position with the A’s. “I grew up playing the corners. I just started playing center more recently, but I’ve gotten comfortable out there,” he said. “I enjoy it (center), it’s the most fun. I haven’t done it a lot, but I enjoy it. I like the outfield and getting to make cool plays all the time.”

Stephen Hunt is a freelance writer based in Frisco, Texas.