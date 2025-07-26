Turner Center receives $10,000 bridge state grant for final time

The Bridge Grant that comes to an end this year has helped to maintain operations for art non-profits, such as the Turner Center for the Arts. (Bailey Wilson | The Valdosta Daily Times)

Turner Center for the Arts hosts local artists in regular galleries for the community, (such as the piece shown above by Leslie Peebles) and takes donations through memberships, sponsorships and events. (Bailey Wilson | The Valdosta Daily Times)

This is part of the current art installation at the Turner Center, a photography gallery titled "America The Beautiful" by Clyde Butcher. (Bailey Wilson | The Valdosta Daily Times)

VALDOSTA — The Lowndes/Valdosta Arts Commission has received a $10,000 grant from the Georgia Council for the Arts. This grant, known as the Bridge Grant, has entered its last year of action.

The Bridge Grant started in 2023 as a way to help art non-profits remain in operation after the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020. In this case, it was given to the Turner Center for the Arts as a way to keep it up and running, funding things such as performing arts, physical media, art festivals and art education, among other things.

“When COVID hit, we were all devastated, and a lot of non-profits didn’t even survive,” said Sementha Mathews, Ph.D., executive director of the Turner Center for the Arts. “But we hung on, just like a lot of businesses around here. The Bridge Grant was able to provide that bridge of funding resources for when there weren’t many opportunities.”

Now, in its last year being provided post-lockdown, the grant money has decreased significantly due to federal budget cuts.

“The grant provided $20-30,000 during that time of COVID, as we were recovering, to help us maintain our mission,” Mathews said. “Last year, because so much funding was reduced on the federal side of the house, that came down to $10,000.”

This is a blow to art non-profits across the state, many of whom still rely on the money. All of the money for the Turner Center is brought in by either grants or the community.

“Every single thing that comes in has to do with membership, donations and sponsorships,” Mathews said. “Memberships and sponsorships and donations from local businesses and individuals, contribute everything.”

The Turner Center is in the middle of its membership drive, where they encourage the community to get involved with local art and events around the city. So far, they are 80% of the way to their goal.