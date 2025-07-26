Superman has long been a champion of the oppressed. He’s been connected to immigrants for decades. He’s been an “illegal alien” since his creation.

Some commentators claim the new Superman movie is “woke.” If that’s how these critics define woke then a “woke Superman” is nothing new.

He’s been woke since 1938.

Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster created Superman in the 1930s. Siegel and Shuster were both the sons of Jewish immigrants. Their parents came to America to escape rising anti-Semitism in the early 20th century.

Siegel and Shuster met as teens and began creating cartoon characters. They eventually created Superman, “champion of the oppressed. The physical marvel who had sworn to devote his existence to helping those in need,” as noted in the character’s debut in “Action Comics” No. 1 published in 1938.

Some of the early stories pitted Superman against Nazis and anti-semitism. Superman fought to help people being mistreated by those in power.

In one issue, Superman confronted Adolf Hitler and exposed the horrors of the Holocaust. The story showed how Superman would end the war. In one panel, Superman lifts Hitler by the throat.

The issue angered the Nazi regime. Das Schwarze Korps, the weekly newspaper of the Nazi SS, accused Superman comics of brainwashing American children. The newspaper accused Siegel of sowing “hate, suspicion, evil, laziness.”

Around the same time, in 1941, Jack Kirby and Joe Simon created Captain America. On the cover of that comic book’s first issue, Captain America punches Hitler in the face.

Comic books and their characters have a long history of standing up for the oppressed as much as they take on the bad guys.

Especially Superman.

In 1946, Superman took on the Klan in his regular radio show. In the 16 episodes of “The Adventures of Superman,” a Chinese American family moves to Metropolis. The Clan of the Fiery Cross (a fictional version of the Ku Klux Klan) targets the family. Superman defends the family.

Atlanta Klan members called for boycotting the show’s sponsors. One of the show’s producers received death threats. Newsweek called the radio show the “first children’s program to develop a social consciousness.”

In the 1950s, a Superman advertisement shows Superman speaking with several school-age children: “… And remember, boys and girls, your school – like our country – is made up of Americans of many different races, religions and national origins,” Superman says. “So if you hear anybody talking against a schoolmate or anyone else because of his religion, race or national origin – don’t wait: tell him that kind of talk is un-American. Help keep your school all American.”

“Superman Says ‘Lend a Friendly Hand’” was a 1960 comic book ad about refugees. Two boys walk past a third boy sitting alone on a stoop. One walking boy says to the other, referring to the seated boy, “We don’t want Sandor along. Those refugee kids can’t talk English or play ball or anything.”

Superman sets them straight. He flies them overseas and shows the boys a refugee camp. “People who have fled to another country because of political events, war or disaster are placed in refugee camps …,” Superman said. “This is where they live – in shabby, crowded barracks. Some of the children were born here and have never known what a real home was like.”

Superman tells the boys that many organizations have been helping people during World Refugee Year. In the last panel, the two boys welcome young Sandor. Superman looks at the reader, saying, “You can help, too, by being friendly toward boys like Sandor!”

And it wasn’t just Superman extolling these values in comic books.

In the 1960s, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created the X-Men, which eventually became a parable about prejudice against people who are different. In the case of the X-Men, it is hatred aimed at super-powered mutants.

In 1963, Lee and Kirby introduced the Hate-Monger in “Fantastic Four” No. 21. The FF try disrupting a hate riot in New York City. The riot is caused by the Hate-Monger and his hate-ray. Eventually, it is revealed that the Hate-Monger is a Hitler clone.

Back at DC, in the 1970s, Dennis O’Neil and Neal Adams created a memorable moment in “Green Lantern” No. 76. An older Black man approaches Green Lantern. He said, “I been reading about you. How you work for the blue skins … and how on a planet someplace you helped out the orange skins … and you done considerable for the purple skins! Only there’s skins you never bothered with — the black skins! I want to know … how come?! Answer me that, Mr. Green Lantern!” A shamed Green Lantern responds, “I … can’t …”

Stan Lee regularly penned a monthly message published in all Marvel Comics titles. “Stan’s Soapbox” often served as a marketing tool to promote new Marvel characters and creators. And sometimes, other issues.

In 1968, “Stan’s Soapbox” took on racism.

“Let’s lay it on the line. Bigotry and racism are among the deadliest social ills plaguing the world today. But, unlike a team of costumed super-villains, they can’t be halted with a punch in the snoot, or a zap from a ray gun. The only way to destroy them is to expose them – to reveal them for the insidious evils they really are.

“… it’s totally irrational, patently insane to condemn an entire race – to despise an entire nation – to vilify an entire religion. Sooner or later, if man is ever to be worthy of his destiny, we must fill our hearts with tolerance,” Lee concludes. “For then, and only then, will we be truly worthy of the concept that man was created in the image of God – a God who calls us ALL – His children.”

The Superman in the movie is nothing new. Superman hasn’t changed. Comic books haven’t suddenly gone woke. If anything has changed, it’s the outlook of many of our fellow Americans.

Dean Poling is a former editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and The Tifton Gazette.