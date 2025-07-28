Back-to-School Block Party gets VCS students ready for day one

VALDOSTA — Music, school supplies, and community spirit filled Unity Park on Saturday, as the City of Valdosta held its annual Back-to-School Community Block Party.

The event drew hundreds of families and students gearing up for the new academic year. The block party offered free school supplies, haircuts, and entertainment to ensure students start the school year confident and prepared.

City Manager Richard Hardy emphasized the importance of equipping students before the first day of class.

“We’re concentrating on setting our kids up for success—on making sure they have all of the things that they need,” said Hardy. “Last year, we ran out. This year, we are giving out about 1,400 book bags and supplies.”

Volunteers from across the city helped give out backpacks, pencils, paper, and more, creating a helpful start for families navigating the back-to-school season. Children lined up with smiles to grab items that would set them up for the year ahead.

The event comes just days before Valdosta City Schools reopen for the 2025-26 school year. PreK through 12th-grade students return Friday, August 1. Open house dates for each school are scheduled throughout this week:

Elementary School Open Houses (July 30):

J.L. Lomax: 1 – 3 p.m.

Pinevale: 1 – 3 p.m.

S.L. Mason: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sallas Mahone: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

W.G. Nunn: 1 – 3 p.m.

Middle School Open Houses:

Valdosta Middle School – July 30, 1 – 3 p.m.

J.L. Newbern Middle – July 31, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Valdosta Early College Academy – July 30, 12 – 2 p.m.

VCS Scholars at Horne Center– July 31, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

High School Open Houses:

Valdosta High School – July 31, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Valdosta Early College Academy – July 30, 12 – 2 p.m.

VCS Scholars at Horne Center – July 31, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.