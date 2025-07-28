Gastroenterologist shares insights on digestive health

ADEL — Community members filled The Depot in Hahira on Wednesday, July 24, for an informative seminar on digestive health led by Dr. Eric Ward, board-certified gastroenterologist with Southwell Gastroenterology Valdosta.

Titled “Understanding Common Digestive Issues,” the free community lecture addressed common conditions like heartburn and other gastrointestinal concerns. Ward provided practical tips for managing symptoms and offered insight into when individuals should seek medical evaluation.

“Digestive issues affect nearly everyone at some point, but many people suffer in silence or don’t realize treatment is available,” Ward said. “Our goal with this event was to educate the community and help people take proactive steps toward better digestive health.”

Attendees enjoyed a complimentary dinner while learning about the causes and treatments of various digestive disorders, as well as the care options available locally through Southwell Medical in Adel. Ward also discussed the importance of early detection through screenings such as colonoscopies and how Southwell’s designation as a Center of Excellence in Gastroenterology reflects the quality of care provided.

The event was part of Southwell’s ongoing effort to connect with the community through educational outreach and preventive care initiatives.

Ward performs all procedures at Southwell Medical in Adel and sees patients at his office located at 2922 N. Oak St. in Valdosta. For more information about digestive health services, visit mysouthwell.com/gastroenterology or call (229) 244-1570.