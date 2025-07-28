Lowndes fire camp ignites youth interest

Meghan Barwick | Provided photo: Campers learn how to safely and effectively use fire extinguishers during a training session at fire camp.

Caison Kirkland | Photo credits: Campers gather for a group photo near the end of the inaugural Lowndes youth fire camp, a hands-on experience designed to introduce youth to the fire service.

VALDOSTA — Last week was a big milestone for Lowndes County Fire Rescue as it hosted its first-ever Junior Summer Fire Academy. The week-long, hands-on program introduced local youth to the firefighting and emergency services world.

Starting on July 21 at Station 10 on U.S. Highway 84 East, the camp welcomed 19 campers aged 11 to 15 to the world of firefighting. Campers gained real-world skills through fire extinguisher training, CPR instruction, mock rescue drills, hose operations, and more—while also forming strong bonds with their fellow campers and first responders.

“We just wanted a program where we can give back to the community and also to plant the seeds of possible future recruitment,” said Fire Chief Billy Young.

Throughout the week, campers experienced the daily responsibilities of fire service personnel through structured activities. Campers were able to experience fire station tours, vehicle simulations, and a rope rescue exercise where campers jumped out of a third-story building that quickly became the fan favorite.

One camper, Charlie Dunn, said the rope rescue was also his top moment of the week. Like the rest of the group, Dunn took on the various challenges, including suiting up in full fire gear during the scorching summer heat. When asked if he would return next year, he did not hesitate: “If they do this next year, I’m totally doing it.”

Beyond skills, organizers emphasized the importance of strengthening the department’s relationship with the public.

“Everyone relies on the fire department, EMS, police—so to have that relationship between the public and the emergency services, it’s astronomical,” said Lt. Scott Garren, one of the event organizers.

Chief Young believes community partnerships played a big role in the program’s success. Agencies like Georgia Forestry and Air Evac offered demonstrations, while the Lowndes County 911 Center opened its doors for a behind-the-scenes tour.

“Just being able to be 100% sponsored through donations and all just shows how involved the community was with this event, and we’re just so grateful for those partnerships that we have,” said Chief Young.

Lt. Garren stated that campers and families have given positive feedback, with many participants already eager to return. Plans are in motion to expand the program next summer to be bigger and more frequent.

Those interested in future sessions can monitor Lowndes County Fire Rescue’s social media for updates.