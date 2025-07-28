Quarterly test of Alert Lowndes scheduled for Tuesday, July 29

Lowndes County Emergency Management will conduct a quarterly test of the Alert Lowndes emergency notification system at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 29. This routine test is designed to confirm current registrations and ensure the system is operating as intended.

Residents who have already signed up for Alert Lowndes can expect to receive a test message via phone call, text or email, depending on the communication preferences they selected during registration.

Alert Lowndes plays a critical role in keeping the community informed during emergencies. Weather-related warnings, such as severe storms or tornadoes, are issued directly from the National Weather Service using location-specific data, meaning residents will only receive alerts if their registered address falls within the impacted area.

“If you or someone you know does not receive the test message, it likely means they are not registered,” said Meghan Barwick, public information officer for Lowndes County. “Now is the perfect time to sign up and make sure you’re covered before the next emergency happens.”

Residents are encouraged to visit lowndescounty.com and click on Alert Lowndes to register or update their contact preferences.

Officials also ask residents to help us spread the word. The more residents registered for Alert Lowndes, the more informed and better prepared the community will be in the event of an emergency.

For more information, contact Lowndes County Emergency Management at 229-671-2790.