Arsenic and Old Lace: Theatre Guild returns with a dark comedy classic

Dean Poling | The Valdosta Daily Times Aunts Abby and Martha Brewster (played by Patti Robertson and Pam Barton) pour what is hopefully only wine for Mr. Gibbs (Paul Kirkland) in Theatre Guild Valdosta’s ‘Arsenic and Old Lace.’

Dean Poling | The Valdosta Daily Times Teddy Brewster (played by Joseph ‘Joey’ Hyder), who thinks he’s Theodore Roosevelt, charges up the staircase in Theatre Guild Valdosta’s ‘Arsenic and Old Lace.’

Dean Poling | The Valdosta Daily Times Mortimer Brewster (played by Houston VanLandingham) is interrogated by Officer O’Hara (Sommers Coleman) with Jonathan Brewster and Dr. Einstein (Josef Raszewski and Tanner Hager) in the background of Theatre Guild Valdosta’s ‘Arsenic and Old Lace.’

Dean Poling | The Valdosta Daily Times Elaine Harper (played by Chloee McMann) speaks with her love, Mortimer Brewster (Houston VanLandingham), at his aunts’ house in Theatre Guild Valdosta’s ‘Arsenic and Old Lace.’

Dean Poling | The Valdosta Daily Times A cast of veteran local performers and newcomers star in Theatre Guild Valdosta’s ‘Arsenic and Old Lace.’

VALDOSTA – “Arsenic and Old Lace” has a grim comic twist of the Addams Family about it.

Two sweet aunts have a habit of killing visitors with kindness and poisoned wine; a brother thinks he’s Theodore Roosevelt and the staircase is perpetually San Juan Hill; another brother has a penchant for plastic surgery that has left him bearing a resemblance to “Frankenstein” actor Boris Karloff.

Though Charles Addams was already penning his dark humorous cartoons for the New Yorker, “Arsenic and Old Lace,” both the Broadway show and the Hollywood movie, came out in the 1940s – 20 years prior to Addams’ creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky and “all together ooky” characters coming to 1960s TV.

“Arsenic and Old Lace” has more than the macabre in common with “The Addams Family.”

“Arsenic” is fun and funny, and Sandi Parrish, director of Theatre Guild Valdosta’s production of “Arsenic and Old Lace,” said she and the cast and crew of the local show have been having a lot of fun during rehearsals the past few weeks.

“We spend every evening laughing during rehearsals,” Parrish said. She thinks audiences will be laughing too during the show’s run.

Theatre Guild show synopsis: “Drama critic Mortimer Brewster’s engagement announcement is upended when he discovers a corpse in his elderly aunts’ window seat. Mortimer rushes to tell (aunts) Abby and Martha before they stumble upon the body themselves, only to learn that the two old women aren’t just aware of the dead man in their parlor, they killed him. Between his aunts’ penchant for poisoning wine, a brother who thinks he’s Teddy Roosevelt, and another brother using plastic surgery to hide from the police — not to mention Mortimer’s own hesitancy about marriage — it’ll be a miracle if Mortimer makes it to his wedding. ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ is a classic black comedy about the only thing more deadly than poison: family.”

Playwright Joseph Kesselring’s play debuted in 1941. The movie premiered in 1944. The show became a staple for local community and high school theatre troupes. Theatre Guild Valdosta has presented “Arsenic and Old Lace” in past seasons.

The show remains popular.

A few days before the curtain rises, Parrish said opening night and the Sunday matinee were already nearly sold out.

“Arsenic and Old Lace” is the first show of Theatre Guild Valdosta’s Season 37.

THE CAST: Patti Robertson, Pam Barton, Houston VanLandingham, Josef Raszewski, Joseph “Joey” Hyder, Chloee McMann, Andrew Thomas, Tanner Hager, Paul Kirkland, Sommers Coleman, Andy Nguyen, Martin Stearns.

DIRECTION, PRODUCTION: Sandi Parrish, director; Ben Hawley Jr., assistant director; Tasha Conrad, stage manager; Jamie Workman, assistant stage manager; June Bell, producer; Dana Welch, set design; Megan Crawford, Adelaide Crawford, back stage crew; Eryn Wilson, lights; Zach Fletcher, sound; Marsha Akers, costumer; Megan Crawford, props manager; Megan Crawford, Adelaide Crawford, Danielle Dias, Grace Dias, Andy Akers, Eloise Akers, Pam Barton, props; Jeannie Gupton, showcase; Evelyn Walker, program design; Dana Welch, Paul Kirkland, Ben Hawley Jr., Sandi Parrish, Tasha Conrad, Patti Robertson, June Bell, Chloee McMann, Jamie Workman, Sally Kirkland, Steve McCurdy, Matt Watson, Kathy Watson, Jimi Watson, Grace Watson, Josef Raszewski, Houston Van Landingham, set build.

Theatre Guild Valdosta’s “Arsenic and Old Lace” plays 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 31-Aug. 2; 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3; 7:30 p.m., Aug. 7-9, The Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St. The show is approximately three hours with two 10-minute intermissions. More information, reservations: Contact theatreguildvaldosta.com or call (229) 247-8243.