Historic photo of the week

Vallotton’s Dairy (c. 1946/47) was located at 801 North Ashley St. Previously, Joseph Edward Vallotton (1873-1937) operated at 308 Jones St., but he built a new facility equipped with the most modern equipment available.

Valdostans were invited to an open house July 11, 1947, to tour the facilities and enjoy a bottle of chocolate milk. Lloyd Greer, a local architect, designed the modernistic brick building, which included large windows, a brightly painted parlor and a 387.9-foot well. J.N. Bray Co. was the construction firm.

Information and photo courtesy the Valdosta Daily Times and the Lowndes County Historical Society and Museum, which is open free to the public 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday.