Cook-off returns for 31st year

Submitted Photo: These photos show some of the staff and competitors from last year's cook-off.

VALDOSTA — One of Valdosta’s most delicious competitions returns this upcoming weekend.

The 100 Black Men BBQ Cook-off starts on Aug.1 at Lowndes Co. Courthouse.

Proceeds from the event go to fund the education of three students through the 100 Black Men’s scholarship and education program. 100 Black Men of America is a service organization formed in New York in 1963. 100 Black Men of Valdosta, Inc. received its charter on July 12, 1995 at the Ninth Annual National Convention of 100 Black Men of America.

Last years event was held at Drexel Park due to the construction on the Historic Lowndes Co. Courthouse. This will be the first year back at the original venue.

The cook-off starts on Friday, at 1 p.m. and continues through Sat. starting at 9 a.m. Generally the first day is used for the competitors to set-up and start slow-cooking, according to Lymus Johnson, a member of the organization. The judging of the cook-off with be on Saturday where teams will be awarded prizes in their categories. The public will also be able to purchase plates from cooking teams.

“There will be somewhere between 20 teams competing,” said Johnson. Teams are often local, but can include competitors from out-of-state as well.

Teams will be cooking-up familiar favorites like ribs and chicken, as well as brunswick stew and even brisket said Lymus.