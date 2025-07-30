Joseph, Montgomery win Ramsey Pidcock Invitational in sudden-death finish

J.G. Joseph | Provided photo: [L–R] Daniel Montgomery and J.G. Joseph hold up their awards after securing first place in the 71st Ramsey Pidcock Invitational with a playoff win Sunday at Sunset Country Club.

MOULTRIE – Valdosta’s J.G. Joseph and Daniel Montgomery claimed the 71st Ramsey Pidcock Invitational title Sunday at Moultrie’s Sunset Country Club, outlasting their opponents in a dramatic two-hole playoff capped by a decisive putt.

Joseph drained the winning putt to cap off a sudden-death playoff against local favorites Jared and Jono Bridges after both teams finished regulation tied at 130. The Bridges brothers, former champions of the event, shot rounds of 63 and 67, while Joseph and Montgomery fired a 64 on Saturday and a 66 on Sunday to match them atop the leaderboard in the first flight.

The teams played hole 18 twice to decide the winner. After a tie on the first attempt, Joseph and Montgomery edged ahead on the second playthrough to claim the title.

“It was great just to feel the competition again, to feel like your game is getting better,” said Joseph, who had previously partnered with Montgomery only once before the tournament. Their complementary playing styles and steady teamwork helped them navigate the firm and fast conditions over the weekend.

Next up for Joseph is the Jack Oliver Invitational set for August 22. He will be joined by Jordan Walker. The duo recently made waves in Valdosta, taking the championship flight in the Azalea Invitational. Joseph said he is looking forward to putting together another strong performance.

For Joseph, the recent wins mark a meaningful return to form and a chance to showcase Valdosta talent on a larger stage.

“To be able to represent Lowndes County in these bigger events throughout South Georgia feels great,” he said. “To be able to do that in this stage of my life…It is just a lot of fun.”