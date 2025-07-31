Battle of the Badges blood drive unites community to save lives

The City of Valdosta’s 2025 Battle of the Badges blood drive, held Wednesday, July 23, in partnership with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, proved to be another success.

This year’s event yielded 105 successful donations, including 92 whole blood, eight double red cell, four platelet and one plasma donation. These contributions will help save an estimated 315 lives, which is 87 more than last year’s total.

The annual friendly competition between the Valdosta Fire Department and Valdosta Police Department serves a greater purpose: to bring attention to the critical need for blood donations and to encourage the community to give the gift of life.

This year, the Valdosta Fire Department claimed victory, earning the coveted trophy and bragging rights for attracting the most donors. However, the true winners are the patients who will benefit from the life-saving contributions made by the Valdosta community.

“We’re proud of our team for showing up and giving their full support, but we’re even more proud of the lives that will be saved because of this effort,” Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said. “This event isn’t just about a trophy. It’s about making sure our local hospitals have the resources they need when emergencies happen. Thank you to every donor who stepped up. Your donation truly makes a difference.”

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is the sole supplier of blood products to SGMC Health and has served the Valdosta area for more than seven years. Events such as Battle of the Badges help ensure a steady supply of blood products for patients in need throughout the region.

Email newsletter signup

“We’re proud to support this important cause and to stand alongside our friends at the Fire Department in encouraging the community to give back in such a meaningful way,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said. “At the end of the day, it is not about who takes home the trophy. It is about the lives that are saved. We’re truly grateful to everyone who came out and made this year’s drive such a success, and we offer our congratulations to the fire department for their well-earned win this year.”

Emily Brown, director of emergency medical services at SGMC Health, noted that the generosity shown through the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive has a direct impact on the lives of our patients every single day.

“These donations help ensure that we can respond quickly in emergencies and provide lifesaving care when it is needed most,” Brown said. “We are deeply grateful to the Valdosta fire and police departments, LifeSouth and every community member who stepped up to give. Your commitment truly saves lives.”

City of Valdosta officials extended their thanks to the dedicated staff at LifeSouth, the SGMC Health team and all the volunteers, first responders and donors who helped make the 2025 Battle of the Badges a success. Together, officials noted that the city can continue to build a stronger, healthier and more united community through service and compassion.