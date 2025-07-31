Gooding named area governor, emerging leader for Rotary District 6920

Tom Gooding has been selected as area governor for Rotary District 6920, representing the Valdosta, Valdosta North and Nashville-Berrien Rotary clubs. In addition to this leadership role, Gooding has been selected as District 6920 emerging leader for the upcoming Rotary year.

A dedicated member of the Valdosta Rotary Club, Gooding brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to Rotary’s mission. He has served twice as president of the Valdosta Rotary Club and has maintained perfect attendance since joining Rotary in 1984.

A Paul Harris Fellow and member of the Paul Harris Society, Gooding also serves as a discussion leader with the Rotary Leadership Institute.

“It’s an honor to serve as area governor and to support Rotary clubs in our region,” Gooding said. “I look forward to working alongside fellow Rotarians to strengthen our clubs, grow membership, and continue making a positive impact in our communities. Rotary has been a guiding force in my life for decades, and I’m excited to help uphold Rotary’s motto of ‘Service Above Self.’”

Rotary District 6920 is part of Rotary International, a global network of 1.4 million members dedicated to addressing pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary District 6920 comprises 60 clubs and more than 2,800 members in Southeast Georgia, all of whom are committed to improving their communities and contributing to international service projects.

For more information about Rotary District 6920, visit.rotarydistrict6920.org or contact Thressea Boyd, Valdosta Rotary Club president, at rotaryofvaldosta@gmail.com.