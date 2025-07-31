Goodwill launches fall 2025 Round-Up Scholarship applications

Goodwill of the Southern Rivers recently announced the continuation of its scholarship program, which is accessible to anyone across its 50-county territory.

It provides financial support for those who aspire to pursue an education at an accredited community college, technical school or university.

The Goodwill Round-Up Scholarship is a testament to the power of collective giving. Funded by the generosity of donors and shoppers, the scholarship helps bridge the gap between traditional financial aid and the true cost of education. Awards can be used to offset expenses such as tuition, books, equipment, room and board, etc.

Each qualified student will receive a $500 scholarship to cover their school expenses. To be eligible for consideration, individuals must provide verification of enrollment at an accredited institution along with a brief essay with their applications. The deadline to apply is Aug. 22.

To learn more and apply, students should visit goodwillsr.org/scholarship.