Lakeland Post Office building dedication to honor public servant Nell Patten Roquemore

Dedication of the Lakeland Post Office to honor public servant and former Postmaster Nell Patten Roquemore will be held from 10-11:30 a.m., Thursday July 31 at Roquemore Memorial Park, 230 Highsmith Lane, Lakeland.

This event is free and is open to the public.

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott introduced a bipartisan resolution to rename the office in honor of Roquemore.

The bill, H.R. 6983, was cosponsored by all 13 members of the Georgia delegation in the House.

During her career, Roquemore served as the Lakeland postmaster, mayor pro tem of Lakeland and secretary to Generals at Moody Air Force Base. She

also was a local schoolteacher.

Roquemore was president of the Lanier County Garden Club and served as co-chairperson of Let’s Improve Lanier’s Appearance. Her dedication to LILA evolved into a lifelong initiative, most recently establishing the Milltown Murals project, for which Lakeland was proclaimed “Georgia’s Historic Mural City” by her friend and former Gov. Sonny Perdue.

The Lakeland Post Office is located at 15 South Valdosta Rd., Lakeland.