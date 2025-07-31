Pets of the week

Tommy Davis | Submitted photo: Meet Trevor. He is a two-year-old brown tabby and has to be the most difficult cat ever photographed. It’s hard to photograph a cat that is constantly wants nothing more than to melt in one's hands and rub up against a person? While cats get a reputation for their independence; Trevor needs someone who is ready and willing to receive an endless supply of affection and give theirs in return. Trevor is ready to go home with the right person today.

Tommy Davis | Submitted photo: Sweet Daisy is looking for her furever home. This white and black cattle dog may be older than seven. But don't tell her that, she can run circles around some of these young pups. While Daisy can come across shy at times, she's just waiting to be planted at her furever home so she can finish blossoming. For the people ready to bring Daisy into their home, she's ready today.

The adoption fee for dogs is $80 and for cats is $55. All animals are fully up to date on inoculations. Animals for adoption are available at Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 337 Gil Harbin Blvd., Valdosta.

All dogs, cats, puppies and kittens are de-wormed, flea sprayed, nails are trimmed, ears are cleaned/treated for ear mites, and are vaccinated with their first set of shots. All pets are spayed or neutered, receive a vet exam, rabies vaccination, microchip ID and registration.

For more information call 229-671-2760. Hours: Noon-5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; noon-3 p.m., Saturday.